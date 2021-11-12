Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Defoe, Kamara, Aston Villa

Rangers are to open formal talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst about replacing Steven Gerrard as manager after the Dutchman flew in to the UK. (Sun)external-link

Van Bronckhorst will discuss the Ibrox manager's position with club officials in London over lunchtime on Saturday. (Record)external-link

The Eredivisie title Van Bronckhorst won with Feyenoord "can't be underestimated", says goalkeeper Brad Jones, who was part of the 2016-17 league-winning squad. (Record)external-link

Harry Redknapp urges Rangers to consider his nephew Frank Lampard as their new manager. (Sun)external-link

Striker and coach Jermain Defoe hints he will stay at Rangers despite Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa. (Sun)external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is on Aston Villa's radar. (Record)external-link

Nathan Patterson blanked out any thoughts of Gerrard's exit from his club Rangers to put in a goalscoring performance in Scotland's World Cup play-off-sealing win in Moldova. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Scotland, who host Denmark on Monday, have eight players who are one booking away from being suspended for next year's play-off semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton scored Israel's opener in their 4-2 defeat by Austria. (Guardian)external-link

Scottish referee John Beaton showed a red card to Ricard Fernandez Betriu 20 seconds into Andorra's 4-1 defeat by Poland. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

