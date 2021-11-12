Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Van Bronckhorst, Defoe, Kamara, Aston Villa
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers are to open formal talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst about replacing Steven Gerrard as manager after the Dutchman flew in to the UK. (Sun)
Van Bronckhorst will discuss the Ibrox manager's position with club officials in London over lunchtime on Saturday. (Record)
The Eredivisie title Van Bronckhorst won with Feyenoord "can't be underestimated", says goalkeeper Brad Jones, who was part of the 2016-17 league-winning squad. (Record)
Harry Redknapp urges Rangers to consider his nephew Frank Lampard as their new manager. (Sun)
Striker and coach Jermain Defoe hints he will stay at Rangers despite Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa. (Sun)
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is on Aston Villa's radar. (Record)
Nathan Patterson blanked out any thoughts of Gerrard's exit from his club Rangers to put in a goalscoring performance in Scotland's World Cup play-off-sealing win in Moldova. (Herald - subscription required)
Scotland, who host Denmark on Monday, have eight players who are one booking away from being suspended for next year's play-off semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton scored Israel's opener in their 4-2 defeat by Austria. (Guardian)
Scottish referee John Beaton showed a red card to Ricard Fernandez Betriu 20 seconds into Andorra's 4-1 defeat by Poland. (Scotsman - subscription required)