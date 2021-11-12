Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are to open formal talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst about replacing Steven Gerrard as manager after the Dutchman flew in to the UK. (Sun) external-link

Van Bronckhorst will discuss the Ibrox manager's position with club officials in London over lunchtime on Saturday. (Record) external-link

The Eredivisie title Van Bronckhorst won with Feyenoord "can't be underestimated", says goalkeeper Brad Jones, who was part of the 2016-17 league-winning squad. (Record) external-link

Harry Redknapp urges Rangers to consider his nephew Frank Lampard as their new manager. (Sun) external-link

Striker and coach Jermain Defoe hints he will stay at Rangers despite Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link