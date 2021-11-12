Last updated on .From the section International

Di Maria's sixth minute goal was enough for Argentina

Argentina are set to qualify for next year's World Cup after a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday.

Angel Di Maria's strike secured victory, leaving La Albiceleste second in South American qualifying after 12 games.

They face leaders Brazil, who qualified by beating Colombia, on Tuesday.

Uruguay sit in sixth - level on points with Chile who occupy the final automatic qualification spot - having lost three successive games.

Victory for Argentina will be enough provided Uruguay, Colombia or Chile fail to win.

The hosts squandered chances throughout, having fallen behind to Di Maria's curling effort after he was fed by Juventus' Paulo Dybala on seven minutes.

Lionel Messi made a 15-minute cameo despite not being fully fit, running the risk of upsetting Paris St-Germain, for whom he is yet to score a league goal.

Peru were also victorious, beating second from bottom side Bolivia 3-0 in Lima.