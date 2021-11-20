Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|14
|8
|2
|4
|24
|17
|7
|26
|2
|Cove Rangers
|14
|7
|4
|3
|27
|17
|10
|25
|3
|Queen's Park
|14
|5
|8
|1
|24
|15
|9
|23
|4
|Montrose
|14
|5
|7
|2
|24
|13
|11
|22
|5
|Falkirk
|14
|6
|4
|4
|20
|16
|4
|22
|6
|Alloa
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23
|23
|0
|19
|7
|Dumbarton
|14
|4
|3
|7
|20
|28
|-8
|15
|8
|Peterhead
|14
|4
|2
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|14
|9
|Clyde
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|29
|-14
|13
|10
|East Fife
|14
|3
|2
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|11