Arbroath stun Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1.
Kilmarnock remain on top of the Scottish Championship but only by virtue of goal difference following defeat at home to Arbroath.
Substitute Anton Dowds was the visitors' hero, heading in from an 85th-minute corner.
Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming had touched a Michael McKenna penalty onto a post after a foul on Scott Stewart.
Hemming also produced good saves to deny Luke Donnelly and Joel Nouble as Arbroath made the best openings.
The victorious part-timers stay fifth in the table but are now just two points off top spot.
Oli Shaw had Kilmarnock's best effort, with his shot saved impressively by Derek Gaston, who coaches at the Ayrshire club.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 24McGowanBooked at 90mins
- 5Murray
- 18Waters
- 29BurkeSubstituted forArmstrongat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4McGinnSubstituted forMurrayat 63'minutes
- 19Polworth
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 16HendryBooked at 62minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 10Robinson
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 22Naismith
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4LittleBooked at 90mins
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18HamiltonBooked at 90mins
- 12StewartSubstituted forGoldat 90+1'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 22HendersonSubstituted forCraigenat 45'minutes
- 15DonnellySubstituted forDowdsat 63'minutes
- 17NoubleBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 16Clark
- 19Dowds
- 28Craigen
- 31Douglas
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 4,242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1.
Booking
Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Scott Stewart.
Booking
Joel Nouble (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1. Anton Dowds (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Hamilton following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.
Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).
Joel Nouble (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.