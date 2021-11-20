Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock0ArbroathArbroath1

Arbroath stun Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Anton Dowds heads in the only goal at Rugby Park
Kilmarnock remain on top of the Scottish Championship but only by virtue of goal difference following defeat at home to Arbroath.

Substitute Anton Dowds was the visitors' hero, heading in from an 85th-minute corner.

Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming had touched a Michael McKenna penalty onto a post after a foul on Scott Stewart.

Hemming also produced good saves to deny Luke Donnelly and Joel Nouble as Arbroath made the best openings.

The victorious part-timers stay fifth in the table but are now just two points off top spot.

Oli Shaw had Kilmarnock's best effort, with his shot saved impressively by Derek Gaston, who coaches at the Ayrshire club.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 24McGowanBooked at 90mins
  • 5Murray
  • 18Waters
  • 29BurkeSubstituted forArmstrongat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forMurrayat 63'minutes
  • 19Polworth
  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 16HendryBooked at 62minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Robinson
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 22Naismith

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4LittleBooked at 90mins
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18HamiltonBooked at 90mins
  • 12StewartSubstituted forGoldat 90+1'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 22HendersonSubstituted forCraigenat 45'minutes
  • 15DonnellySubstituted forDowdsat 63'minutes
  • 17NoubleBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 16Clark
  • 19Dowds
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Douglas
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
4,242

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1.

  2. Booking

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1.

  4. Booking

    Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Scott Stewart.

  10. Booking

    Joel Nouble (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lee Hodson (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Arbroath 1. Anton Dowds (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Hamilton following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

