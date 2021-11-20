Arbroath stun Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Anton Dowds heads in the only goal at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock remain on top of the Scottish Championship but only by virtue of goal difference following defeat at home to Arbroath.

Substitute Anton Dowds was the visitors' hero, heading in from an 85th-minute corner.

Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming had touched a Michael McKenna penalty onto a post after a foul on Scott Stewart.

Hemming also produced good saves to deny Luke Donnelly and Joel Nouble as Arbroath made the best openings.

The victorious part-timers stay fifth in the table but are now just two points off top spot.

Oli Shaw had Kilmarnock's best effort, with his shot saved impressively by Derek Gaston, who coaches at the Ayrshire club.