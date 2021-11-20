Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|15
|9
|5
|1
|31
|13
|18
|32
|2
|Grimsby
|16
|10
|2
|4
|29
|15
|14
|32
|3
|Boreham Wood
|15
|9
|4
|2
|21
|12
|9
|31
|4
|Bromley
|14
|8
|4
|2
|27
|14
|13
|28
|5
|Notts County
|15
|8
|4
|3
|26
|17
|9
|28
|6
|Halifax
|14
|8
|3
|3
|21
|11
|10
|27
|7
|Dag & Red
|15
|8
|2
|5
|33
|20
|13
|26
|8
|Solihull Moors
|15
|7
|5
|3
|20
|18
|2
|26
|9
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|5
|3
|29
|17
|12
|23
|10
|Woking
|14
|7
|0
|7
|25
|20
|5
|21
|11
|Stockport
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|21
|12
|Altrincham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|24
|21
|3
|20
|13
|Yeovil
|13
|5
|3
|5
|13
|13
|0
|18
|14
|Torquay
|14
|5
|3
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|18
|15
|Eastleigh
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|21
|-3
|18
|16
|Wealdstone
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|17
|17
|Barnet
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|28
|-11
|16
|18
|Weymouth
|15
|4
|3
|8
|17
|28
|-11
|15
|19
|Maidenhead United
|14
|4
|2
|8
|18
|26
|-8
|14
|20
|Southend
|15
|3
|2
|10
|11
|24
|-13
|11
|21
|Aldershot
|15
|3
|1
|11
|16
|30
|-14
|10
|22
|King's Lynn
|14
|2
|2
|10
|13
|28
|-15
|8
|23
|Dover
|14
|0
|3
|11
|10
|33
|-23
|-9
