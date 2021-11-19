Newcastle United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has not played for Newcastle since having foot surgery in July

TEAM NEWS

Defender Paul Dummett is Newcastle's only confirmed absentee for Eddie Howe's first game in charge.

Miguel Almiron will be assessed following his return from international duty, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made his first competitive appearance of the season for Slovakia on Sunday.

Brentford's Mathias Jensen is available after serving his quarantine period following a positive Covid-19 test.

Matthias Jorgensen, Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste could all be involved.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has got the toughest job out of the three new Premier League managers to be appointed in the past few days.

Everyone will be talking about how much money he has to spend in the January transfer window, but there is a lot of hard work to be done before they get to that point.

Who they bring in then will be pivotal in terms of whether they stay up or not, of course, but he has to get some results with his existing players first.

That won't be easy. The Magpies are in a relegation battle, and they haven't won a game yet this season despite playing most of the teams around them at the bottom already.

This might just be a good time to play Brentford, though, because the Bees have lost their past four league games. There will be a fabulous atmosphere again at St James' Park and I have a feeling they will find a way of winning this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Zuzu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford's most recent victory against Newcastle at St James' Park came in 1934 - they've lost each of their subsequent five visits.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two teams. They have played each other eight times in the second tier.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are the only team in the Premier League yet to win this season (D5, L6).

The Magpies could fail to win any of their opening six home league games of a season for the first time.

Eddie Howe will be looking to become the first Newcastle manager to start with a Premier League win since Alan Pardew in 2010.

Their next goal from the penalty spot will be their 100th in the Premier League.

Brentford

Brentford are looking to avoid losing a fifth consecutive league game for the first time since 2007, when they played in League Two.

The Bees have conceded seven goals in their past three league matches, as many as in their first eight fixtures.

However, Thomas Frank's side have only lost one of their five away matches in the top flight this season (W2, D2).

Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo have scored two league goals each so far this season, with all four coming away from home.

