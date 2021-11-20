Premier League
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Steven Gerrard's side win through late Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings goals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Villa Park

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reacts in his side's Premier League game against Brighton
New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was animated on the touchline throughout and celebrated his sides' goals wildly

Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings scored in the final six minutes as Steven Gerrard enjoyed a memorable first match as Aston Villa manager with victory over Brighton.

Gerrard's bow as a Premier League boss looked set to end in a goalless stalemate until his side broke from an 84th-minute Brighton corner.

Villa went the full length of the field as substitute Ashley Young sent Watkins running down the left wing, with the England forward cutting inside the box before delivering a smart finish beyond Jason Steele.

A minute from time, the hosts got their second as Adam Webster's attempt to clear John McGinn's cross went straight to Mings, who finished at the first attempt.

Villa might have had a third but Steele did well to deny Leon Bailey in stoppage time.

The victory ended a run of five straight defeats for Villa, with Gerrard taking applause from all sides of the ground before running down the tunnel in obvious delight.

Gerrard's joy

After taking the applause of the home fans as he made his way to the dugout, it didn't take Gerrard long to be claiming for every free-kick, booking or penalty that it was possible for his side to get in a first half of limited chances.

It is fairly obvious to say Villa have no-one in their squad who could come close to a favourable comparison to their new manager in his playing pomp.

They do have some useful performers though, in new Poland international Matty Cash, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and skipper Mings. But they looked limited in the final third.

Until the sensational ending, their best chances came from headers by Cash and Mings, which Premier League debutant Steele made brave saves to repel.

Villa's club record £33m signing Emiliano Buendia was again a muted force and it was no real surprise when he was replaced by Young for the final 16 minutes.

What this club does have - and the attraction for Gerrard - is a massive fanbase and a great history. 'Iconic', was the word Gerrard used in his programme notes.

And by the time the final whistle went, Villa Park was a cauldron of noise as the home fans celebrated their first win since September.

Blunt Brighton

Amid the noise around Dean Smith's exit and Gerrard's appointment, it had almost been overlooked that Brighton's excellent start to the season has now given way to a run of seven games without a win in all competitions, their worst run in almost a year.

Graham Potter's side retain the confidence to keep possession and maintain their patience as they look for openings but they still find a killer touch elusive.

After Villa's initial thrusts the Seagulls controlled long periods of the game, denying the hosts any time on the ball while they enjoyed plenty of it, albeit in areas of the field that were not of any particular danger.

Martinez, fresh from keeping the clean sheet against Brazil that secured World Cup qualification for Argentina, made the two most notable saves, beating away an angled Leandro Trossard drive before spreading himself to deny Tariq Lamptey.

Lamptey is slowly returning to form after injury but despite the promptings of Adam Lallana and Yves Bissouma from midfield, once Villa broke the deadlock, there was never any realistic hope of an equaliser.

Aston Villa are next in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 27 November (15:00 GMT). Brighton have a home game against Leeds, also on 27 November (17:30 GMT).

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 7.79

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.79

  2. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.86

  7. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.61

  10. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    6.50

  12. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    6.47

  13. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.17

  14. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.92

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.40

  3. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.01

  6. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.94

  8. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.84

  9. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.43

  12. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.28

  13. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    4.90

  14. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    4.35

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 90mins
  • 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaBooked at 59mins
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forEl Ghaziat 84'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forYoungat 74'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forBaileyat 66'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 18Young
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 39Davis

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Steele
  • 4WebsterBooked at 67mins
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMaupayat 79'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMac Allisterat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Bissouma
  • 15Moder
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMarchat 64'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 14Lallana

Substitutes

  • 9Maupay
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 16Scherpen
  • 20March
  • 27Locadia
  • 30Richards
  • 33Burn
  • 34Veltman
  • 60Sarmiento
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
41,925

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  4. Booking

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  7. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.

  11. Booking

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Booking

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  14. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Leon Bailey is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister replaces Pascal Groß.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.

