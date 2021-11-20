Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was animated on the touchline throughout and celebrated his sides' goals wildly

Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings scored in the final six minutes as Steven Gerrard enjoyed a memorable first match as Aston Villa manager with victory over Brighton.

Gerrard's bow as a Premier League boss looked set to end in a goalless stalemate until his side broke from an 84th-minute Brighton corner.

Villa went the full length of the field as substitute Ashley Young sent Watkins running down the left wing, with the England forward cutting inside the box before delivering a smart finish beyond Jason Steele.

A minute from time, the hosts got their second as Adam Webster's attempt to clear John McGinn's cross went straight to Mings, who finished at the first attempt.

Villa might have had a third but Steele did well to deny Leon Bailey in stoppage time.

The victory ended a run of five straight defeats for Villa, with Gerrard taking applause from all sides of the ground before running down the tunnel in obvious delight.

Gerrard's joy

After taking the applause of the home fans as he made his way to the dugout, it didn't take Gerrard long to be claiming for every free-kick, booking or penalty that it was possible for his side to get in a first half of limited chances.

It is fairly obvious to say Villa have no-one in their squad who could come close to a favourable comparison to their new manager in his playing pomp.

They do have some useful performers though, in new Poland international Matty Cash, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and skipper Mings. But they looked limited in the final third.

Until the sensational ending, their best chances came from headers by Cash and Mings, which Premier League debutant Steele made brave saves to repel.

Villa's club record £33m signing Emiliano Buendia was again a muted force and it was no real surprise when he was replaced by Young for the final 16 minutes.

What this club does have - and the attraction for Gerrard - is a massive fanbase and a great history. 'Iconic', was the word Gerrard used in his programme notes.

And by the time the final whistle went, Villa Park was a cauldron of noise as the home fans celebrated their first win since September.

Blunt Brighton

Amid the noise around Dean Smith's exit and Gerrard's appointment, it had almost been overlooked that Brighton's excellent start to the season has now given way to a run of seven games without a win in all competitions, their worst run in almost a year.

Graham Potter's side retain the confidence to keep possession and maintain their patience as they look for openings but they still find a killer touch elusive.

After Villa's initial thrusts the Seagulls controlled long periods of the game, denying the hosts any time on the ball while they enjoyed plenty of it, albeit in areas of the field that were not of any particular danger.

Martinez, fresh from keeping the clean sheet against Brazil that secured World Cup qualification for Argentina, made the two most notable saves, beating away an angled Leandro Trossard drive before spreading himself to deny Tariq Lamptey.

Lamptey is slowly returning to form after injury but despite the promptings of Adam Lallana and Yves Bissouma from midfield, once Villa broke the deadlock, there was never any realistic hope of an equaliser.

Aston Villa are next in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 27 November (15:00 GMT). Brighton have a home game against Leeds, also on 27 November (17:30 GMT).

Player of the match McGinn John McGinn with an average of 7.79 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa Avg Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.79 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.43 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.22 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.03 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.87 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 6.86 Squad number 21 Player name El Ghazi Average rating 6.78 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.63 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.61 Squad number 19 Player name Nakamba Average rating 6.60 Squad number 3 Player name Targett Average rating 6.50 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.47 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 6.17 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 5.92 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 6.67 Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 6.40 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.08 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 6.07 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 6.01 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 6.00 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 5.94 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 5.84 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.82 Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 5.74 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 5.43 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 5.28 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.90 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 4.35

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 3 Targett 7 McGinn 19 Nakamba 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 20 Ings 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash Booked at 90mins

4 Konsa Booked at 90mins

5 Mings

3 Targett

7 McGinn

19 Nakamba Booked at 59mins

41 J Ramsey Substituted for El Ghazi at 84' minutes

10 Buendía Substituted for Young at 74' minutes

20 Ings Substituted for Bailey at 66' minutes

11 Watkins Substitutes 8 Sanson

12 Steer

16 Tuanzebe

18 Young

21 El Ghazi

30 Hause

31 Bailey

33 Chukwuemeka

39 Davis Brighton Formation 3-5-2 23 Steele 4 Webster 24 Duffy 5 Dunk 2 Lamptey 13 Groß 8 Bissouma 15 Moder 3 Cucurella 11 Trossard 14 Lallana 23 Steele

4 Webster Booked at 67mins

24 Duffy

5 Dunk

2 Lamptey Substituted for Maupay at 79' minutes

13 Groß Substituted for Mac Allister at 89' minutes Booked at 90mins

8 Bissouma

15 Moder

3 Cucurella Booked at 49mins Substituted for March at 64' minutes

11 Trossard

14 Lallana Substitutes 9 Maupay

10 Mac Allister

16 Scherpen

20 March

27 Locadia

30 Richards

33 Burn

34 Veltman

