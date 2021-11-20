Match ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1.
More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road.
In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side and quickly found themselves in danger when Scott McTominay bundled forward Joshua King inside the box.
But United goalkeeper David de Gea came to the rescue as the Spaniard saved not one, but two Ismaila Sarr penalties. Each of the Senegal winger's efforts were tame but Kiko Femenia managed to turn in the rebound from the first spot-kick, only for the goal to ruled out because of player encroachment from both teams.
It was not long, however, before Sarr rectified his penalty misses by sending a right-footed shot across de Gea's goal to double Watford's lead after King had opened the scoring thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' assist.
A second-half uprising saw forgotten man Donny van de Beek - brought on to replace McTominay who received a yellow card - put the ball in the net from Cristiano Ronaldo's knock down following England winger Jadon Sancho's searching cross.
But the nightmare continued for Solskjaer as Harry Maguire was booked twice in seven minutes and sent off.
A slither of hope looked to have arrived on 77 minutes after the lively Van de Beek found Ronaldo with a through ball but the Portugal captain's goal was ruled out for offside.
In the dying moments of the game, to the delight of the loud Watford faithful, Joao Pedro and Dennis added a third and fourth for Watford to pile more heartbreak on the travelling United supporters.
The defeat means United have tumbled down the table to eighth on 17 points, while Claudio Ranieri's side are only four points behind them in 15th.
Player of the match
KingJoshua King
Watford
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number5Player nameTroost-EkongAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number13Player nameNkoulouAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
7.98
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
2.90
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
2.70
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
2.59
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
2.52
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
2.50
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
2.43
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
1.86
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 15Cathcart
- 13NkoulouSubstituted forTroost-Ekongat 64'minutes
- 11Masina
- 19Sissoko
- 23SarrSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 68'minutes
- 6LouzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 77'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 25DennisBooked at 90mins
- 7King
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 3Rose
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 10João Pedro
- 16Gosling
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 26Bachmann
- 29Hernández Suárez
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 5MaguireBooked at 69mins
- 23ShawSubstituted forDalotat 85'minutes
- 39McTominayBooked at 19minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 45'minutes
- 31Matic
- 25SanchoSubstituted forLingardat 90+1'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 45'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 9Martial
- 14Lingard
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 22Heaton
- 27Telles
- 34van de Beek
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1.
Booking
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 4, Manchester United 1. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Foster.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 3, Manchester United 1. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Luke Shaw because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. João Pedro replaces Imran Louza.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Post update
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
