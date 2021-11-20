Last updated on .From the section Premier League

De Gea twice saved Sarr's penalty attempts in the first half

More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road.

In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side and quickly found themselves in danger when Scott McTominay bundled forward Joshua King inside the box.

But United goalkeeper David de Gea came to the rescue as the Spaniard saved not one, but two Ismaila Sarr penalties. Each of the Senegal winger's efforts were tame but Kiko Femenia managed to turn in the rebound from the first spot-kick, only for the goal to ruled out because of player encroachment from both teams.

It was not long, however, before Sarr rectified his penalty misses by sending a right-footed shot across de Gea's goal to double Watford's lead after King had opened the scoring thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' assist.

A second-half uprising saw forgotten man Donny van de Beek - brought on to replace McTominay who received a yellow card - put the ball in the net from Cristiano Ronaldo's knock down following England winger Jadon Sancho's searching cross.

But the nightmare continued for Solskjaer as Harry Maguire was booked twice in seven minutes and sent off.

A slither of hope looked to have arrived on 77 minutes after the lively Van de Beek found Ronaldo with a through ball but the Portugal captain's goal was ruled out for offside.

In the dying moments of the game, to the delight of the loud Watford faithful, Joao Pedro and Dennis added a third and fourth for Watford to pile more heartbreak on the travelling United supporters.

The defeat means United have tumbled down the table to eighth on 17 points, while Claudio Ranieri's side are only four points behind them in 15th.

More to follow.

Player of the match King Joshua King with an average of 8.60 Watford Watford Watford

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Watford Avg Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 8.60 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 8.49 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 8.47 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 8.31 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 8.28 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 8.25 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 8.24 Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 8.19 Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 8.12 Squad number 11 Player name Masina Average rating 8.12 Squad number 13 Player name Nkoulou Average rating 8.07 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 8.06 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 8.00 Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 7.98 Manchester United Avg Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 6.71 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 4.36 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 3.99 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.44 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 3.31 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 2.90 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 2.80 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 2.70 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 2.59 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 2.54 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 2.54 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 2.52 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 2.50 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 2.43 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 1.86

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Watford Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Foster 21 Femenía 15 Cathcart 13 Nkoulou 11 Masina 19 Sissoko 23 Sarr 6 Louza 8 Cleverley 25 Dennis 7 King 1 Foster

21 Femenía

15 Cathcart

13 Nkoulou Substituted for Troost-Ekong at 64' minutes

11 Masina

19 Sissoko

23 Sarr Substituted for Hernández Suárez at 68' minutes

6 Louza Booked at 45mins Substituted for João Pedro at 77' minutes

8 Cleverley

25 Dennis Booked at 90mins

7 King Substitutes 2 Ngakia

3 Rose

5 Troost-Ekong

10 João Pedro

16 Gosling

17 Fletcher

18 Tufan

26 Bachmann

29 Hernández Suárez Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 31 Matic 25 Sancho 18 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire Booked at 69mins

23 Shaw Substituted for Dalot at 85' minutes

39 McTominay Booked at 19mins Substituted for van de Beek at 45' minutes

31 Matic

25 Sancho Substituted for Lingard at 90+1' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford Substituted for Martial at 45' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 3 Bailly

8 Mata

9 Martial

14 Lingard

17 Fred

20 Dalot

22 Heaton

27 Telles

34 van de Beek Referee: Jonathan Moss Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1. Booking Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 4, Manchester United 1. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Foster. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 3, Manchester United 1. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis. Post update Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Jadon Sancho. Post update Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross following a corner. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Luke Shaw because of an injury. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Shaw. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Watford. João Pedro replaces Imran Louza. Post update Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross. Post update Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford). Post update Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Donny van de Beek. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward