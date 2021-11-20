Premier League
WatfordWatford4Man UtdManchester United1

Watford 4-1 Manchester United

By Lorraine McKennaBBC Sport

David de Gea saves a penalty
De Gea twice saved Sarr's penalty attempts in the first half

More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road.

In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side and quickly found themselves in danger when Scott McTominay bundled forward Joshua King inside the box.

But United goalkeeper David de Gea came to the rescue as the Spaniard saved not one, but two Ismaila Sarr penalties. Each of the Senegal winger's efforts were tame but Kiko Femenia managed to turn in the rebound from the first spot-kick, only for the goal to ruled out because of player encroachment from both teams.

It was not long, however, before Sarr rectified his penalty misses by sending a right-footed shot across de Gea's goal to double Watford's lead after King had opened the scoring thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' assist.

A second-half uprising saw forgotten man Donny van de Beek - brought on to replace McTominay who received a yellow card - put the ball in the net from Cristiano Ronaldo's knock down following England winger Jadon Sancho's searching cross.

But the nightmare continued for Solskjaer as Harry Maguire was booked twice in seven minutes and sent off.

A slither of hope looked to have arrived on 77 minutes after the lively Van de Beek found Ronaldo with a through ball but the Portugal captain's goal was ruled out for offside.

In the dying moments of the game, to the delight of the loud Watford faithful, Joao Pedro and Dennis added a third and fourth for Watford to pile more heartbreak on the travelling United supporters.

The defeat means United have tumbled down the table to eighth on 17 points, while Claudio Ranieri's side are only four points behind them in 15th.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 13NkoulouSubstituted forTroost-Ekongat 64'minutes
  • 11Masina
  • 19Sissoko
  • 23SarrSubstituted forHernández Suárezat 68'minutes
  • 6LouzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 77'minutes
  • 8Cleverley
  • 25DennisBooked at 90mins
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 3Rose
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 10João Pedro
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 26Bachmann
  • 29Hernández Suárez

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5MaguireBooked at 69mins
  • 23ShawSubstituted forDalotat 85'minutes
  • 39McTominayBooked at 19minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 45'minutes
  • 31Matic
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forLingardat 90+1'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 45'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 27Telles
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 4, Manchester United 1.

  3. Booking

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 4, Manchester United 1. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Foster.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 3, Manchester United 1. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Jadon Sancho.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross following a corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Luke Shaw because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. João Pedro replaces Imran Louza.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

