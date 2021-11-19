Watford v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the international break came at a good time following the derby defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan will undergo a fitness test after sustaining a leg injury on international duty.

Francisco Sierralta is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Juraj Kucka serves a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal.

Suspended Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while on duty with France.

Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked.

If United drop any points here, the heat would be right back on Solskjaer - but I don't see that happening.

Watford have lost both their home games under Claudio Ranieri so far, and I think this will be defeat number three.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Zuzu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's tally of 12 Premier League defeats against Manchester United is their worst return against any side.

The Hornets have lost 18 of the past 20 meetings in all competitions (W2).

However, Watford won 2-0 in the most recent league contest at Vicarage Road in December 2019.

Watford

Watford have failed to score in a league-high seven games this season. However, they have scored 12 goals in their other four fixtures.

The Hornets are on a club-record run of 21 top-flight matches without a clean sheet.

They have conceded an unrivalled 154 fouls in the Premier League this season, 26 more than any other side. The two worst offenders are Emmanuel Dennis (26) and Juraj Kucka (25).

Watford can equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive home matches without scoring, last set in 2016.

Head coach Claudio Ranieri could lose three successive home games for the first time in the Premier League.

Ranieri has won only two of his 14 Premier League fixtures as a manager against Manchester United (D6, L6), with both victories coming while in charge of Chelsea.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost four of their past six league games, as many as they had in their previous 40.

They could lose more than four of their opening 12 matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1989, when they went on to finish 13th.

Four points is United's lowest tally over a six-game spell in the Premier League since 2015.

The Red Devils have drawn their three most recent league fixtures against newly promoted teams: West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Fulham last season. They haven't gone four in a row without a win since September 1997.

United have kept only two clean sheets in their past 24 matches in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes leads the Premier League for chances created (162) and assists (22) since making his debut in February 2020. Only Mohamed Salah (55) has been directly involved in more goals than Fernandes' 52.

Cristiano Ronaldo is two short of 800 senior goals for club and country. He has played 1093 career matches.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team