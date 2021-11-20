Premier League
NorwichNorwich City2SouthamptonSouthampton1

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton: Canaries fight back to earn victory in Dean Smith's first game

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Grant Hanley scores the winner for Norwich
Dean Smith is the first manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent

Norwich City fought back to clinch a first home Premier League win of the season against Southampton in Dean Smith's first game in charge.

Captain Grant Hanley headed in a late winner from Billy Gilmour's corner as the Canaries, who climb off the foot of the table to 19th, recorded successive top-flight wins for the first time since 2016.

Former Aston Villa boss Smith suffered the worst possible start to his Norwich tenure when Saints striker Che Adams found the bottom corner after only four minutes at Carrow Road.

However, the hosts were level three minutes later as Teemu Pukki headed in Max Aarons' cross at the near post.

The equaliser was Norwich's sole attempt in an otherwise entirely one-sided first half. A dominant Saints registered 12 shots on goal but Adams was denied by Tim Krul at close range with the visitors' best chance shortly before half-time.

Smith's men were much improved following the interval, Milot Rashica forcing Alex McCarthy into action while the Saints goalkeeper sprang to his near post to deny Pukki a fine solo goal with 15 minutes remaining.

He was unable to reach Hanley's header, though, as Norwich survived late Southampton pressure to secure a winning start to Smith's reign.

The Saints remain 13th in the table.

Smith enjoys winning start in bid for survival

A mere eight days separated the end of Smith's three-year spell at Aston Villa on 7 November and his appointment as manager of Norwich during the international break.

The struggling Canaries acted swiftly to replace the dismissed Daniel Farke, whose own reign ended with a morale-boosting first league win of the season to offer his successor suitable encouragement that survival can be attained.

Indeed, Smith insisted he had not taken a "risk" in assuming control of a club with five points - effectively six points from safety - after 11 games.

The former Walsall and Brentford manager's first task was to end Norwich's 10-game winless home run in the top flight, but Adam's well-taken opener made that task substantially tougher for a side which had lost their previous 33 Premier League matches when conceding first.

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong each saw strikes repelled by resolute Canaries defending and - after Ibrahima Diallo had robbed Hanley of possession - Krul came to the hosts' rescue when Adams broke clear before the break.

Saints, aiming to win three successive league matches for the first time since November 2020, had hit form prior to the two-week break but failed to replicate their first-half performance.

The hosts had to hold their nerve in the closing stages and Theo Walcott's header flew narrowly wide in stoppage time, but it was ultimately a second-half performance that will fill Smith with optimism at the beginning of his new challenge.

Player of the match

GilmourBilly Gilmour

with an average of 8.49

Norwich City

  1. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    8.49

  2. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    7.58

  3. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    7.30

  5. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    7.08

  6. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    7.03

  7. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    7.03

  8. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    6.99

  9. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.78

  12. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.78

  13. Squad number14Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    6.11

Southampton

  1. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.62

  3. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.21

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.02

  8. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.95

  10. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.19

  13. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    4.69

  14. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    3.88

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KrulBooked at 90mins
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 64mins
  • 8GilmourSubstituted forRuppat 86'minutes
  • 16NormannBooked at 90mins
  • 23McLean
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 90'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 14CantwellSubstituted forSargentat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35BednarekBooked at 64mins
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-PetersBooked at 71mins
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forLyancoat 73'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forBrojaat 57'minutes
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forWalcottat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 20Smallbone
  • 23Tella
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
26,885

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1.

  3. Booking

    Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).

  6. Booking

    Tim Krul (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Milot Rashica.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Billy Gilmour.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 2, Southampton 1. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Lockdown 4 Xmas, today at 17:27

    No Norwich fan, but pleased to see this improvement.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 17:26

    Apart from Pukki’s goal in the first half it wasn’t pretty. Much better second half when Sargent replaced Cantwell.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:25

    Great result for the canaries. Hoping smith can keep them up. A proper football club.

  • Comment posted by jc, today at 17:23

    Well done Norwich....Theo Walcott, why did we bother, rather have Shane Long on.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 17:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 17:22

    Pleased for Smith. Still don’t think likely Canaries will stay up, but at least there will be some fight....

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 17:21

    Excellent Che Adams goal and a Saints loss.

  • Comment posted by Matt , today at 17:20

    You play your best players, give them belief and this is what happens. Common Norwich!!!!!.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:20

    Villa fan here, Very happy for D.Smith, a really good Manager, Best of luck to Norwich.
    Bad luck Saints on this occasion, but I'm sure you will be back!

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 17:19

    Great to see Gilmour getting a start after his recent Scotland performances. How did he play today Norwich fans? I have no idea why he wasnt getting a game when he is miles better than McLean (with all due respect). There is a reason that Gilmour starts every international game ahead of him.

    Hopefully Norwich manage to stay up this season as they are an honest club with a good manager to boot.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 17:27

      Liofa73 replied:
      His defending was pretty poor, going forward he was decent enough.

  • Comment posted by the masked crusader, today at 17:18

    made up for dean and Norwich always try and never complain just get on with it not like some wingers we know

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:16

    Hey Ralph there are 2 halves ! The first half doesn’t count. Take foot of gas in first half unless we score 3 or 4 and save some energy for the second half ! Blooming international break !!!

    Frazer Forster for No.1 please 🙏

  • Comment posted by Buckscanary, today at 17:16

    The players gave an extra 10% today and need to look themselves in the mirror for what happened under Daniel Farke.
    Great to see Todd and Billy back and making a contribution.
    The season is officially underway.

    • Reply posted by Brett Cornish, today at 17:26

      Brett Cornish replied:
      Cantwells contribution was getting subbed, looked much better 2nd half with Josh. Cantwell looked off the pace

  • Comment posted by Allan Wood, today at 17:14

    Norwich were lucky but sometimes luck is needed.......Smith has only been there a few days so nothing to do with him.

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:24

      topo replied:
      Or maybe playing to show the new manager what they can do was enough of a lift, even if no time to get new ideas across?

  • Comment posted by Joe King, today at 17:11

    Madness Gilmour was sidelined until today. Pleased Dean got a win. Didn't deserve the sack at Villa.

    • Reply posted by UrlaubInPolen - King of the Mountains, today at 17:23

      UrlaubInPolen - King of the Mountains replied:
      Gilmour didn't play very well at the start of the season. Maybe change of formation or defensive style to something that suits his strengths better means he'll do better going forward. Promising signs today.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 17:10

    Mr Smith has connived to put together a very worthy set of players who are now fighting for their shirts. On paper, the Saints have better players but this was a bad result.

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 17:08

    There you go. At last Gilmour gets a game. He has an assist, is the highest rated player in the the team, and Norwich get 3 points. Keep playing him! He had another couple of brilliant performances for Scotland last week

    • Reply posted by dejet4zn, today at 17:12

      dejet4zn replied:
      Tbf he had several games at the start of the season with less than impressive results.

  • Comment posted by Canarytwerp, today at 17:06

    Wow!! back to back victories...HAPPY CHAPPY here, though Southampton were the better attacking team but we defended resolutely, great result for the lads & a great start for Dean...keep it going you "YELLOWS" OTBC

  • Comment posted by plunketts, today at 17:05

    Nice win for Norwich. Broken our Carrow Road duck, back to back wins and Winning from a losing position. Good start to the new regime

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:07

      Forza Italia replied:
      aah, poor duck

  • Comment posted by andypandysugarcandy, today at 17:05

    Could it be?, just could it be?

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:05

      Forza Italia replied:
      it is

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2Man City117222261623
3West Ham127232314923
4Liverpool1164131112022
5Arsenal116231313020
6Wolves126151212019
7Man Utd125252021-117
8Brighton124531214-217
9Crystal Palace123721817116
10Tottenham11515916-716
11Everton114341616015
12Leicester124351621-515
13Southampton123541114-314
14Brentford123451617-113
15Aston Villa124171620-413
16Watford124171620-413
17Leeds112541118-711
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich12228727-208
20Newcastle120661527-126
