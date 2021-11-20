Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dean Smith is the first manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent

Norwich City fought back to clinch a first home Premier League win of the season against Southampton in Dean Smith's first game in charge.

Captain Grant Hanley headed in a late winner from Billy Gilmour's corner as the Canaries, who climb off the foot of the table to 19th, recorded successive top-flight wins for the first time since 2016.

Former Aston Villa boss Smith suffered the worst possible start to his Norwich tenure when Saints striker Che Adams found the bottom corner after only four minutes at Carrow Road.

However, the hosts were level three minutes later as Teemu Pukki headed in Max Aarons' cross at the near post.

The equaliser was Norwich's sole attempt in an otherwise entirely one-sided first half. A dominant Saints registered 12 shots on goal but Adams was denied by Tim Krul at close range with the visitors' best chance shortly before half-time.

Smith's men were much improved following the interval, Milot Rashica forcing Alex McCarthy into action while the Saints goalkeeper sprang to his near post to deny Pukki a fine solo goal with 15 minutes remaining.

He was unable to reach Hanley's header, though, as Norwich survived late Southampton pressure to secure a winning start to Smith's reign.

The Saints remain 13th in the table.

Smith enjoys winning start in bid for survival

A mere eight days separated the end of Smith's three-year spell at Aston Villa on 7 November and his appointment as manager of Norwich during the international break.

The struggling Canaries acted swiftly to replace the dismissed Daniel Farke, whose own reign ended with a morale-boosting first league win of the season to offer his successor suitable encouragement that survival can be attained.

Indeed, Smith insisted he had not taken a "risk" in assuming control of a club with five points - effectively six points from safety - after 11 games.

The former Walsall and Brentford manager's first task was to end Norwich's 10-game winless home run in the top flight, but Adam's well-taken opener made that task substantially tougher for a side which had lost their previous 33 Premier League matches when conceding first.

Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong each saw strikes repelled by resolute Canaries defending and - after Ibrahima Diallo had robbed Hanley of possession - Krul came to the hosts' rescue when Adams broke clear before the break.

Saints, aiming to win three successive league matches for the first time since November 2020, had hit form prior to the two-week break but failed to replicate their first-half performance.

The hosts had to hold their nerve in the closing stages and Theo Walcott's header flew narrowly wide in stoppage time, but it was ultimately a second-half performance that will fill Smith with optimism at the beginning of his new challenge.

Player of the match Gilmour Billy Gilmour with an average of 8.49 Norwich Norwich City Norwich City

Southampton Southampton Southampton Norwich City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 8.49 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 7.58 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 7.53 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 7.30 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 7.08 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 7.03 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 7.03 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 6.99 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 6.95 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 6.86 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 6.78 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 6.78 Squad number 14 Player name Cantwell Average rating 6.35 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 6.11 Southampton Avg Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 7.46 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 6.62 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 6.58 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.21 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 6.10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 6.03 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 6.02 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 5.96 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 5.95 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 5.83 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 5.22 Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 5.19 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 4.69 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 3.88

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-3-3 1 Krul 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 8 Gilmour 16 Normann 23 McLean 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 14 Cantwell 1 Krul Booked at 90mins

2 Aarons

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams Booked at 64mins

8 Gilmour Substituted for Rupp at 86' minutes

16 Normann Booked at 90mins

23 McLean

17 Rashica Substituted for Tzolis at 90' minutes

22 Pukki

14 Cantwell Substituted for Sargent at 45' minutes Substitutes 7 Rupp

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

20 Lees-Melou

24 Sargent

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele Southampton Formation 4-4-2 1 McCarthy 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 2 Walker-Peters 27 Diallo 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 24 Elyounoussi 9 A Armstrong 10 Adams 1 McCarthy

21 Livramento

35 Bednarek Booked at 64mins

22 Salisu

2 Walker-Peters Booked at 71mins

27 Diallo

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu Substituted for Lyanco at 73' minutes

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for Broja at 57' minutes

9 A Armstrong

10 Adams Substituted for Walcott at 62' minutes Substitutes 4 Lyanco

7 Long

15 Perraud

18 Broja

20 Smallbone

23 Tella

32 Walcott

43 Valery

44 Forster Referee: Martin Atkinson Attendance: 26,885 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1. Booking Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City). Booking Tim Krul (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Milot Rashica. Post update Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Max Aarons. Post update Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Billy Gilmour. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley. Post update Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass. Post update Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City). goal Goal! Goal! Norwich City 2, Southampton 1. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex McCarthy. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward