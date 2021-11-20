Match ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1.
Norwich City fought back to clinch a first home Premier League win of the season against Southampton in Dean Smith's first game in charge.
Captain Grant Hanley headed in a late winner from Billy Gilmour's corner as the Canaries, who climb off the foot of the table to 19th, recorded successive top-flight wins for the first time since 2016.
Former Aston Villa boss Smith suffered the worst possible start to his Norwich tenure when Saints striker Che Adams found the bottom corner after only four minutes at Carrow Road.
However, the hosts were level three minutes later as Teemu Pukki headed in Max Aarons' cross at the near post.
The equaliser was Norwich's sole attempt in an otherwise entirely one-sided first half. A dominant Saints registered 12 shots on goal but Adams was denied by Tim Krul at close range with the visitors' best chance shortly before half-time.
Smith's men were much improved following the interval, Milot Rashica forcing Alex McCarthy into action while the Saints goalkeeper sprang to his near post to deny Pukki a fine solo goal with 15 minutes remaining.
He was unable to reach Hanley's header, though, as Norwich survived late Southampton pressure to secure a winning start to Smith's reign.
The Saints remain 13th in the table.
Smith enjoys winning start in bid for survival
A mere eight days separated the end of Smith's three-year spell at Aston Villa on 7 November and his appointment as manager of Norwich during the international break.
The struggling Canaries acted swiftly to replace the dismissed Daniel Farke, whose own reign ended with a morale-boosting first league win of the season to offer his successor suitable encouragement that survival can be attained.
Indeed, Smith insisted he had not taken a "risk" in assuming control of a club with five points - effectively six points from safety - after 11 games.
The former Walsall and Brentford manager's first task was to end Norwich's 10-game winless home run in the top flight, but Adam's well-taken opener made that task substantially tougher for a side which had lost their previous 33 Premier League matches when conceding first.
Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong each saw strikes repelled by resolute Canaries defending and - after Ibrahima Diallo had robbed Hanley of possession - Krul came to the hosts' rescue when Adams broke clear before the break.
Saints, aiming to win three successive league matches for the first time since November 2020, had hit form prior to the two-week break but failed to replicate their first-half performance.
The hosts had to hold their nerve in the closing stages and Theo Walcott's header flew narrowly wide in stoppage time, but it was ultimately a second-half performance that will fill Smith with optimism at the beginning of his new challenge.
Player of the match
GilmourBilly Gilmour
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number18Player nameTzolisAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number14Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
6.11
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
3.88
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KrulBooked at 90mins
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsBooked at 64mins
- 8GilmourSubstituted forRuppat 86'minutes
- 16NormannBooked at 90mins
- 23McLean
- 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 90'minutes
- 22Pukki
- 14CantwellSubstituted forSargentat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 20Lees-Melou
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 35BednarekBooked at 64mins
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 71mins
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuSubstituted forLyancoat 73'minutes
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forBrojaat 57'minutes
- 9A Armstrong
- 10AdamsSubstituted forWalcottat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 7Long
- 15Perraud
- 18Broja
- 20Smallbone
- 23Tella
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 26,885
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Southampton 1.
Booking
Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Armando Broja (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).
Booking
Tim Krul (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Milot Rashica.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Billy Gilmour.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a headed pass.
Post update
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Southampton 1. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
