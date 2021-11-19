Norwich City v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dean Smith, appointed as the new Norwich head coach on Monday, will become the first manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent

TEAM NEWS

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for his first game in charge.

Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined and Sam Byram will play for the development side on Friday night as he builds up his fitness.

Nathan Redmond has recovered from Covid-19, meaning Southampton's only absentee is Jack Stephens.

Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse have overcome injury and illness respectively.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

No-one is writing Norwich off, but we know they are a yo-yo club - and they do too.

Dean Smith can have a good go at keeping them up but he has clearly been appointed as someone who is capable of winning promotion if they do go down.

As with the other two clubs to have just changed their manager, you will get raised performance levels from Norwich here - certainly in terms of effort and endeavour.

I don't think it will be enough for them to beat Southampton though. Saints have been solid of late and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty-handed.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have lost four of their past five Premier League matches against Southampton, winning the other.

Saints could win four consecutive games against Norwich for the first time since 1958.

Norwich City

Norwich won their first Premier League game in 21 attempts last time out against Brentford.

Dean Smith will aim to become the first Norwich manager to win his opening Premier League fixture in charge since Mike Walker in 1992.

The Canaries are enduring a club top-flight record of 10 home games without a win (D1, L9).

They've lost their last 33 Premier League matches when conceding the opening goal.

Teemu Pukki has scored three of Norwich's five Premier League goals so far this season.

Southampton

Southampton could win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2020, which resulted in them briefly topping the table.

All three of their league victories this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Saints are looking to register successive away league wins for the first time since June 2020.

Oriol Romeu may make his 300th career league appearance.

