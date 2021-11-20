Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool4ArsenalArsenal0

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds end Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sadio Mane scores
Sadio Mane has scored in five consecutive Liverpool matches at Anfield in all competitions

Liverpool ended Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions with a devastatingly routine victory at Anfield.

Sadio Mane grabbed the opener when he headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in the first half.

Diogo Jota took advantage of a Nuno Tavares mistake to roll into an empty net before Mohamed Salah slotted home a Mane cross for the third.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold was the provider again when he teed up Japanese substitute Takumi Minamino to make it 4-0 with his first touch, just 48 seconds after coming on.

Victory for Liverpool sees them jump up to second in the Premier League, while Arsenal remain in fifth.

It was a tame affair between the two long-standing rivals for most of the game but Liverpool showed their quality with a ruthless second-half display.

Jurgen Klopp's side controlled possession before the break and had the best chances - Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Thiago were all denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was kept busy throughout and reacted well to stop Mane scrambling it in off the floor and made a decent save to prevent a second goal from Jota later on.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were a threat on the counter-attack but Alisson was comfortable when he was called into action and centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were solid for Liverpool.

Despite the four goals, it was rarely a contest which burst into life, though a touchline scrap between managers Klopp and Mikel Arteta ignited a reaction from the crowd in the first half.

Comfortable evening for Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has a spat with Jurgen Klopp
Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were shown yellow cards in the first half for a touchline scrap

Liverpool went into the match knowing victory would see them move up to second place after West Ham were beaten at Wolves.

Arsenal, who have been in good form and were just two points behind Liverpool prior to kick-off, were limited to few chances at Anfield.

On the occasions when Saka and Aubameyang were able to get in behind Liverpool's defence, it was often in wide areas and Fabinho provided an impressive shield in midfield to hold off further danger.

Liverpool lacked intensity in the first half but got the opener through Mane, making use of the ever-reliable delivery of Alexander-Arnold.

That provided them with a platform in the second half and once Jota made it 2-0, the spaces opened up for Liverpool to exploit Arsenal, who had no choice but to push players forward.

Recent battles between the two have proven more dramatic but this was as comfortable as Liverpool could have hoped for and reaffirmed their title challenge.

Player of the match

Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

with an average of 8.20

Liverpool

  1. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    8.17

  3. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    8.15

  4. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    8.12

  5. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    7.93

  6. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.85

  7. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.83

  8. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.65

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.60

  10. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.52

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.51

  12. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.45

  13. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    7.45

  14. Squad number80Player nameMorton
    Average rating

    7.44

Arsenal

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.08

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    5.17

  5. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.06

  6. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    4.99

  7. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    4.92

  8. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    4.75

  9. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    4.59

  10. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    4.48

  11. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    4.19

  12. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    3.79

  13. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    3.72

  14. Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    3.68

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMortonat 84'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 70mins
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forHendersonat 76'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forMinaminoat 76'minutes
  • 10ManéBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 14Henderson
  • 18Minamino
  • 47Phillips
  • 49Gordon
  • 62Kelleher
  • 63Beck
  • 80Morton
  • 84Bradley

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 7Saka
  • 5ParteySubstituted forElnenyat 84'minutes
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 53'minutes
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forØdegaardat 67'minutes
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 25Elneny
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Tyler Morton replaces Thiago.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Thomas Partey.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Benjamin White tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Alisson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nuno Tavares.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Arsenal 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Martin Ødegaard tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

Comments

Join the conversation

289 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:23

    Liverpool win. Gerrard gets a debut win. Man u lose. Only downside is PE teacher Ole is getting sacked

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 19:23

    Artetas strop worked well for him.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:36

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      The train from north London sure hit the buffers today.

  • Comment posted by RedAlert, today at 19:26

    Ramsdale what a goalie!! Should have been 6 or 7. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:40

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Ragsdale for England number 1.

  • Comment posted by BACK ON OUR PERCH, today at 19:27

    Has the big 6 now become the big 3?

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:35

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Normal service has resumed after the blip from 2 weeks ago.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:26

    Circa 58 mins, and the Crowd erupts in unison with a Glorious rendition of "Ole's at The Wheel" in Full Voice!!! Well done Liverpool & Arsenal Fans!

    Liverpool march on.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 19:29

      andyw replied:
      They might need a new song soon!

  • Comment posted by Rita from Northampton, today at 19:31

    I assume all the Arteta out gremlins will be out in force. So Arsenal went to Anfield and lost ,get a grip this is a team in the making you get games like this it's how you react to them that makes you a strong team or a team that doesn't learn from mistakes I believe Arsenal are the team that will get stronger and learn.

    • Reply posted by Sandgrounder63, today at 19:36

      Sandgrounder63 replied:
      Well put. Support the team when they win, support the team when they lose.

      From a Liverpool supporter

  • Comment posted by Dan Dan Dan Dan, today at 19:25

    Great day of footy

    Liverpool smash Arsenal again

    Gerrard wins his first game in the Premier

    Utd gets thrashed again

    Ole gets a lifetime contract

    🙌

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 19:31

      andrew replied:
      Gerrard never won a league fir the scousers 😂😂 or in his paying career

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 19:24

    Once again Arsenal go anfield for their annual hammering

    • Reply posted by Huffam , today at 19:36

      Huffam replied:
      Don't blame it on the sunshine ...
      Don't blame it on the moonlight ...
      Don't blame it on the good times ....
      Blame it on Tavares !

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:23

    Liverpool thrashing Arsenal at Anfield. Nothing new here. The norm.

    Those deluded Arsenal fans sure look silly now predicting all week they'd win here today. I was honestly shocked by their arrogance. Odd bunch 🤣

    • Reply posted by madaboutbuckets, today at 19:31

      madaboutbuckets replied:
      Arsenal fans support Arsenal. What part of that do you not understand?

  • Comment posted by Corleone, today at 19:26

    I like it when BBC write an article about Arteta his philosophy only to lose today!

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 19:27

    Perfect win for Liverpool, what a reaction to the loss at West Ham

    For Arsenal, puts their recent run into perspective. First time they come against better opposition they are left seriously wanting.

    • Reply posted by dawn, today at 19:49

      dawn replied:
      Loads of injuries ... but loads of goals.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 19:23

    Arsenal back down to earth after they play a decent team.

    • Reply posted by WeLoveNotBatman, today at 19:41

      WeLoveNotBatman replied:
      Where you wrong is not many Arsenal fans really expected a different result, but then when you stupid, I guess you would never get there alone.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 19:24

    Great match, well done Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 19:28

    A strop Kevin the Teenager would have been proud of from Arteta proved to be the spark for LFC.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 19:57

      Hot Spur replied:
      Got back in his pram soon enough though

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 19:25

    Arsenal fans carried away by a run of results against some of the poorer teams in the Premier league. They play a top team and get smashed. This is their true standard. Without Ramsdales performance it could have been 7-0

    • Reply posted by mick - joe, today at 19:44

      mick - joe replied:
      Without Allison what would the score have been

  • Comment posted by Don Bradman, today at 19:33

    On behalf of Liverpool FC, I would to thank Mikel Arteta for getting the crowd and the team going when Arsenel were defending and playing well, cheers!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Top four is out of reach for them. But finishing ahead of Man United is definitely achievable

  • Comment posted by JayJay, today at 19:23

    Trust the process

  • Comment posted by micky love, today at 19:34

    Can't win em all.. Liverpool at their peak right now. Just got to dust off and go again... Keep believing arsenal fans!

    • Reply posted by Jolly Roger, today at 19:37

      Jolly Roger replied:
      That’s dust off the trophy cabinet which is named “The Wenger years” fickle goofers

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 19:29

    Good win , delighted for Taki .

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 19:40

    From one to five season wonder. That's wondrous Mo Salah