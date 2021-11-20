Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sadio Mane has scored in five consecutive Liverpool matches at Anfield in all competitions

Liverpool ended Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions with a devastatingly routine victory at Anfield.

Sadio Mane grabbed the opener when he headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in the first half.

Diogo Jota took advantage of a Nuno Tavares mistake to roll into an empty net before Mohamed Salah slotted home a Mane cross for the third.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold was the provider again when he teed up Japanese substitute Takumi Minamino to make it 4-0 with his first touch, just 48 seconds after coming on.

Victory for Liverpool sees them jump up to second in the Premier League, while Arsenal remain in fifth.

It was a tame affair between the two long-standing rivals for most of the game but Liverpool showed their quality with a ruthless second-half display.

Jurgen Klopp's side controlled possession before the break and had the best chances - Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Thiago were all denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was kept busy throughout and reacted well to stop Mane scrambling it in off the floor and made a decent save to prevent a second goal from Jota later on.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were a threat on the counter-attack but Alisson was comfortable when he was called into action and centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were solid for Liverpool.

Despite the four goals, it was rarely a contest which burst into life, though a touchline scrap between managers Klopp and Mikel Arteta ignited a reaction from the crowd in the first half.

Comfortable evening for Liverpool

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were shown yellow cards in the first half for a touchline scrap

Liverpool went into the match knowing victory would see them move up to second place after West Ham were beaten at Wolves.

Arsenal, who have been in good form and were just two points behind Liverpool prior to kick-off, were limited to few chances at Anfield.

On the occasions when Saka and Aubameyang were able to get in behind Liverpool's defence, it was often in wide areas and Fabinho provided an impressive shield in midfield to hold off further danger.

Liverpool lacked intensity in the first half but got the opener through Mane, making use of the ever-reliable delivery of Alexander-Arnold.

That provided them with a platform in the second half and once Jota made it 2-0, the spaces opened up for Liverpool to exploit Arsenal, who had no choice but to push players forward.

Recent battles between the two have proven more dramatic but this was as comfortable as Liverpool could have hoped for and reaffirmed their title challenge.

Player of the match Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah with an average of 8.20 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.20 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 8.17 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 8.15 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 8.12 Squad number 18 Player name Minamino Average rating 7.93 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.85 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.83 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 7.65 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.60 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.52 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 7.51 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.45 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 7.45 Squad number 80 Player name Morton Average rating 7.44 Arsenal Avg Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.08 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 5.27 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 5.18 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 5.17 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 5.06 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 4.99 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 4.92 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 4.75 Squad number 14 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 4.59 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 4.48 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 4.19 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 3.79 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 3.72 Squad number 15 Player name Maitland-Niles Average rating 3.68

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 21 Tsimikas 6 Thiago Alcántara 3 Fabinho 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Morton at 84' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 70mins

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted for Henderson at 76' minutes

11 Salah

20 Jota Substituted for Minamino at 76' minutes

10 Mané Booked at 44mins Substitutes 5 Konaté

14 Henderson

18 Minamino

47 Phillips

49 Gordon

62 Kelleher

63 Beck

80 Morton

84 Bradley Arsenal Formation 4-4-1-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 20 Varela Tavares 7 Saka 5 Partey 23 Sambi Lokonga 10 Smith Rowe 9 Lacazette 14 Aubameyang 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu

4 White

6 Gabriel

20 Varela Tavares

7 Saka

5 Partey Substituted for Elneny at 84' minutes

23 Sambi Lokonga Substituted for Maitland-Niles at 53' minutes

10 Smith Rowe

9 Lacazette Substituted for Ødegaard at 67' minutes

14 Aubameyang Substitutes 1 Leno

3 Tierney

8 Ødegaard

15 Maitland-Niles

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

25 Elneny

35 Martinelli Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0. Post update Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Tyler Morton replaces Thiago. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Thomas Partey. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 4, Arsenal 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Benjamin White tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nuno Tavares. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 3, Arsenal 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Martin Ødegaard tries a through ball, but Bukayo Saka is caught offside. Post update Offside, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Martin Ødegaard is caught offside. Post update Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool). Post update Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward