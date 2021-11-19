Liverpool v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lost just one of his 11 Premier Leage meetings with Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are likely to feature despite sustaining injuries on international duty.

Sadio Mane is fit and Fabinho is also expected to play but Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez remain out.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is available after he missed the win over Watford with a muscular issue.

Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out because of an ankle injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 10 games in all competitions but this is by far their biggest test since that run started.

I know they won at Leicester in October but arguably their best player that day was goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made save after save.

Still, the fact they aren't losing is important - because I usually expect them to win a lot of games but lose a few as well.

You can see the improvement from front to back - in attack Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seem to be playing with a smile on their faces and Ben White has settled everything down at the back.

Let's see how they get on at Anfield before we get carried away though.

Liverpool looked porous in the final half-hour of their defeat by West Ham so I'd fancy Arsenal to create chances against them. The question is, will the Gunners hold out?

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Zuzu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League home matches against Arsenal, scoring at least three goals each time. The aggregate score is 18-4.

A sixth Arsenal loss would equal the club record for successive defeats at one Premier League ground. The Gunners have also lost their past six games at the Etihad.

Arsenal have won just one of the 11 Premier League meetings during Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tenure (D3, L7). Klopp's side have scored 39 goals versus Arsenal in all competitions, his best record against any club.

Liverpool

Liverpool's defeat at West Ham United last time out ended their joint-club record 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Reds have dropped points in all three games this season against teams in the top five of the table (D2, L1).

Liverpool could concede multiple goals in three successive Premier League fixtures at Anfield for the first time since 2012, a run which included a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (W5, D4), following a run of six successive defeats at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is unbeaten in all 52 Premier League appearances at Anfield (W44, D8).

Arsenal

Arsenal's unbeaten run of eight games is currently the longest of any Premier League side. They can go 11 games undefeated in all competitions, which would be their best sequence under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has won 54 of his opening 100 Arsenal matches. Only George Graham, with 56 victories, has a better record over the same period.

The Gunners have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League away games, including the last three in a row. They could keep four consecutive away clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since May 2005.

Aaron Ramsdale has not conceded a goal in five of his eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He kept five clean sheets in 37 games for Bournemouth in 2019-20 and five in 38 matches for Sheffield United in 2020-21.

Emile Smith Rowe has scored in three consecutive league appearances and has four goals overall - already double his total from last season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to record a shot on target in any of his six Premier League games versus Liverpool.

