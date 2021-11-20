Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0ChelseaChelsea3

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Rudiger, Kante & Pulisic on target for dominant Premier League leaders

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has scored five Premier League goals since the start of the 2019-20 season - and four have come against Leicester.
Premier League leaders Chelsea ruthlessly tightened their grip on top spot by punishing the failings of lacklustre Leicester at King Power Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger continued his habit of scoring against the Foxes with a glancing, looping header from a corner whipped in by ex-Leicester wing-back Ben Chilwell.

Another former Foxes favourite, midfielder N'Golo Kante, doubled the lead by firing home from the edge of the box after being allowed to roam 30 yards virtually unchallenged.

Chelsea could have been out of sight by half-time, Chilwell grazing the bar when he should have scored from an early one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel, who later denied Kante with his legs.

Leicester offered more as an attacking force after the break as Edouard Mendy made a fabulous save to tip away a fierce long-range shot from Daniel Amartey and Jamie Vardy headed over from close range.

But Chelsea, who stretched their lead at the top to six points before Saturday's later kick-offs, could have had more as Schmeichel saved smartly from Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi curled inches over.

The Blues had also three goals ruled out for offside, the assistant's flag foiling Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and substitute Christian Pulisic, who slotted home Chelsea's third from Hakim Ziyech's cross.

Leaders on a real Power trip

The Blues' last trip to King Power Stadium inadvertently led to the beginning of the Thomas Tuchel era, a limp 2-0 defeat in January proving to be predecessor Frank Lampard's final game, and this display was further evidence, if needed, of how much they have progressed since.

It was Chelsea's fourth win in five Premier League away games, and they are yet to concede from open play - the only points they have dropped coming in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool when the Blues played the entire second half a man light.

Just as impressive as their dazzling defensive record - just four goals conceded in 12 games - has been their ability to conjure goals despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea against Leicester.
Christian Pulisic scored his second Premier League goal of the season in just his third game of an injury-hit campaign

No team in the top flight has had more players find the net than Chelsea - 15 - and the fact Rudiger and Kante, hardly prolific scorers, both registered their second goals of the campaign was further proof Tuchel's side, who barely missed a step on their return from the international break, carry a threat from all over the pitch.

Foxes' failings laid bare by Blues

It was another chastening afternoon for Leicester, who have become regular contenders for the Champions League places in recent seasons, but look as far away from that top four as at any point of Brendan Rodgers' reign.

Since the start of last season, no side has conceded more goals from corners than the Foxes with Rudiger's early effort taking that tally to 15.

However, they were torn apart just as often from open play, as evidenced by defence-splitting through balls from Jorginho that led to big chances for Chilwell and Kante, while the room the latter was allowed to run into for his goal verged on embarrassing.

They were just as poor defensively after the interval, as only some wasteful finishing, a couple of Schmeichel saves and some marginal, albeit correct, offside calls kept the margin of defeat respectable.

Player of the match

KantéN'Golo Kanté

with an average of 8.51

Leicester City

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    4.76

  2. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    4.52

  3. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    4.39

  4. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.22

  5. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    4.19

  6. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    4.13

  7. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    4.13

  8. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    4.01

  9. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    4.01

  10. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    3.98

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    3.85

  12. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    3.73

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    3.73

  14. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    3.72

Chelsea

  1. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    8.51

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.49

  3. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    8.36

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    8.34

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    8.33

  6. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    8.18

  7. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    8.13

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    8.09

  9. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    7.85

  10. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.83

  11. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.80

  12. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.61

  13. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.35

  14. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.33

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1SchmeichelBooked at 45mins
  • 18AmarteyBooked at 40mins
  • 6EvansBooked at 45mins
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 75'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 27Castagne
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forIheanachoat 45'minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forMaddisonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bertrand
  • 10Maddison
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16MendyBooked at 65mins
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24James
  • 7Kanté
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 77'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 19MountSubstituted forZiyechat 63'minutes
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forPulisicat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 4Christensen
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
35,497

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Daniel Amartey tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Jorginho because of an injury.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Boubakary Soumaré.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 0, Chelsea 3. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

  18. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

Comments

Join the conversation

198 comments

  • Comment posted by ref, today at 14:41

    Mark lawrenson-0

    Chelsea-3

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 15:00

      Wormhole replied:
      Awful from Leicester. Brendan Rodgers must already be completely focused on getting Ole's job.

  • Comment posted by OldBlue, today at 14:47

    Chelsea fan for 60 years but that had me purring with pleasure. Excellent with and on the ball and just as good without. Fantastic work rate. Scary when you then look at the players not involved from the start. Just hope they can keep that level of performance going. Outstanding.

    • Reply posted by Pre Roman relic, today at 15:14

      Pre Roman relic replied:
      From someone of the same vintage OB, I couldn't agree more. A brilliant performance.

  • Comment posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 14:47

    Scored 3 goals had 3 ruled out for offside and missed 2 sitters in the 1st half
    Waiting now for our favourite anti Chelsea poster to tell us all how unlucky Leicester were and what boring football Chelsea play 😂😂
    Oh and BBC have a word with yourselves Leicester were not flat they were just outplayed from start to finish 🙄

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 14:55

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Out spent by Chelsea for the last eighteen years.

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 14:44

    Leicester are dismal, they need to improve or a relegation battle ensues. Chelsea are clinical, the rest of us need them to slip up somewhere but, to be honest I don't see that happening. Great coach!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Seems like Rodgers is out of ideas at the moment either that or other job rumors are distracting him.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:45

    If the front line could get the timing of their runs right, they could have scored 7 today.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 14:50

    Bodgers back to his managerial best, hopeless.

    Chelsea look unstoppable this season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:07

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      All teams go through bad patches, don't be so sure. Let's wait and see how it all plays out.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 14:50

    Chelsea looking worryingly good at the moment. Early days still but possible favourites now to win the League, if not as long as they finish higher then Man City......this coming from a Liverpool supporter.

    • Reply posted by Steve , today at 14:53

      Steve replied:
      I’m a pool fan too and agree! It’s between Chelsea and man city

  • Comment posted by hugoagogo, today at 15:04

    Silva.....just class 👏

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And Rudiger. And Chilwell. And Mount. And Kante

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 14:58

    Chelsea did not allow Leicester to play… never mind playing down their achievements by claiming Leicester were flat! Usual bbc anti Chelsea bias.

    • Reply posted by herewegoagain, today at 15:16

      herewegoagain replied:
      It's not really since leicester have been flat for quite a while now this season.

  • Comment posted by djhfox, today at 15:01

    sometimes you hold have to up your hands.
    outplayed in all departments.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 14:46

    Shows what is achievable with a top quality manager coaching world class players with a clear well drilled system

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 15:00

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Brendan threw the game to avoid getting the Man U job. 🧑‍💻

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 14:59

    Chelsea Gonna take some stopping Tuchel adapting very well to the Premiership

    • Reply posted by Red till Dead, today at 15:12

      Red till Dead replied:
      New manager coming in always makes a team perform above their usual standard for a while. They’re playing to save their jobs but normal service will be resumed shortly

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 14:57

    Very impressed with Chelsea, title race with be amazing this season, come on you blues!

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 14:44

    Nothing but respect for what Rodgers has done but please stop with the zonal marking and 3-4-3. Dominated in midfield every week. Played attacking full backs last season in a flat back 4 so essentially are attacking with a man less with the extra centre back, and with 1 clean sheet in 18 it can't be argued that it's made us more solid as a result. Something needs to change on the pitch

    • Reply posted by blue_ric, today at 14:50

      blue_ric replied:
      Changed formation to match the Chelsea line-up. Failed miserably. 3-4-3 is in Chelsea's DNA. It would have been better to play to his strengths 4-4-2 and have the extra man in midfield to help with their attacks and counter attacks. Tactically naive today.

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 15:00

    Great performance by Chelsea today, I thought we might struggle today but we were right on it from the start and probably should have scored 7 or 8.
    Leicester were taken apart and look a shadow of the team they’ve been for the last few years…

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 14:53

    Leicester were simply brushed aside, Chelsea were fantastic and 7-0 would not have flattered them. Rodgers has clearly had his head turned by the link with Manchester United.

  • Comment posted by LFC DES, today at 14:47

    Fair play Chelsea, u made that look easy. Decent side Leicester, ask ole......👍👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 14:58

    Chelsea played very well, and let’s not forget they were without their main two strikers completely, and with another coming back from injury, which some clubs supporters would be using to produce excuse after excuse.

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 14:43

    Chelsea on another level. Tuchel clearly a master coach. Any team with Kante in midfield will be there or there abouts. Top quality performance. They also look fit and strong. 10/10

  • Comment posted by Ohio Fox, today at 15:05

    Back to normality for us long suffering Leicester fans. The last 6 years have been a great ride but I fear a delegation battle in our near future. Chelsea were excellent and a different class today.

    • Reply posted by Ohio Fox, today at 15:09

      Ohio Fox replied:
      Relegation not delegation!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2West Ham1273223131024
3Man City117222261623
4Liverpool1164131112022
5Arsenal116231313020
6Man Utd125341917218
7Brighton124621212018
8Wolves125251112-117
9Crystal Palace123721615116
10Tottenham11515916-716
11Everton114341616015
12Southampton123631113-215
13Leicester124351621-515
14Brentford123451415-113
15Aston Villa123271420-611
16Watford123271219-711
17Leeds112541118-711
18Burnley121651218-69
19Newcastle120661325-126
20Norwich12138627-216
View full Premier League table

