Antonio Rudiger has scored five Premier League goals since the start of 2019-20 - four have come against Leicester

Premier League leaders Chelsea ruthlessly tightened their grip on top spot by punishing the failings of lacklustre Leicester at King Power Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger continued his habit of scoring against the Foxes with a glancing, looping header from a corner whipped in by ex-Leicester wing-back Ben Chilwell.

Another former Foxes favourite, midfielder N'Golo Kante, doubled the lead by firing home from the edge of the box after being allowed to roam 30 yards virtually unchallenged.

Chelsea could have been out of sight by half-time, Chilwell grazing the bar when he should have scored from an early one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel, who later denied Kante with his legs.

Leicester offered more as an attacking force after the break as Edouard Mendy made a fabulous save to tip away a fierce long-range shot from Daniel Amartey and Jamie Vardy headed over from close range.

But Chelsea, who stretched their lead at the top to six points before Saturday's later kick-offs, could have had more as Schmeichel saved smartly from Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi curled inches over.

The Blues had also three goals ruled out for offside, the assistant's flag foiling Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and substitute Christian Pulisic, who slotted home Chelsea's third from Hakim Ziyech's cross.

Leaders on a real Power trip

The Blues' last trip to King Power Stadium inadvertently led to the beginning of the Thomas Tuchel era, a limp 2-0 defeat in January proving to be predecessor Frank Lampard's final game, and this display was further evidence, if needed, of how much they have progressed since.

It was Chelsea's fourth win in five Premier League away games, and they are yet to concede from open play - the only points they have dropped coming in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool when the Blues played the entire second half a man light.

Just as impressive as their dazzling defensive record - just four goals conceded in 12 games - has been their ability to conjure goals despite injuries to Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic scored his second Premier League goal of the season in just his third game of an injury-hit campaign

No team in the top flight has had more players find the net than Chelsea - 15 - and the fact Rudiger and Kante, hardly prolific scorers, both registered their second goals of the campaign was further proof Tuchel's side, who barely missed a step on their return from the international break, carry a threat from all over the pitch.

Foxes' failings laid bare by Blues

It was another chastening afternoon for Leicester, who have become regular contenders for the Champions League places in recent seasons, but look as far away from that top four as at any point of Brendan Rodgers' reign.

Since the start of last season, no side has conceded more goals from corners than the Foxes with Rudiger's early effort taking that tally to 15.

However, they were torn apart just as often from open play, as evidenced by defence-splitting through balls from Jorginho that led to big chances for Chilwell and Kante, while the room the latter was allowed to run into for his goal verged on embarrassing.

They were just as poor defensively after the interval, as only some wasteful finishing, a couple of Schmeichel saves and some marginal, albeit correct, offside calls kept the margin of defeat respectable.

Player of the match Kanté N'Golo Kanté with an average of 8.51 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Leicester City Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 4.76 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 4.52 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 4.39 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 4.22 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 4.19 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 4.13 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 4.13 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 4.01 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 4.01 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 3.98 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 3.85 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 3.73 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 3.73 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 3.72 Chelsea Avg Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 8.51 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 8.49 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 8.36 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 8.34 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 8.33 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 8.18 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 8.13 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 8.09 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 7.85 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 7.83 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 7.80 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.61 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 7.35 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.33

