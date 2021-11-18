Leicester City v Chelsea

Premier League
Youri Tielemans on the floor with an injury against Leeds
Youri Tielemans has played in 67 consecutive Premier League matches for Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out "for a few weeks" with the calf injury he sustained against Leeds.

Marc Albrighton is fit again but James Justin isn't yet ready to return.

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training, with head coach Thomas Tuchel expected to give an update on their fitness during Friday's press conference.

Mason Mount may be available following dental surgery.

Reece James has four goals and three assists in six Premier League starts this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea's 2-1 home victory against Leicester in May ended their six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture (D4, L2).
  • The Foxes could win consecutive home league games over the Blues for the first time since a run of three from 1935 to 1938.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have won just two of their past eight league fixtures (D3, L3).
  • They are one short of 200 Premier League victories.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have kept only one clean sheet in 17 league games.
  • Leicester have suffered 11 top-flight home defeats since the beginning of last season; no current Premier League side has lost more often during that time.
  • Jamie Vardy needs two more goals to equal Ian Wright's Premier League record of 93 goals after turning 30.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could win four consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since 2008.
  • The Blues have conceded just one goal on the road this season - a penalty from Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
  • They have only lost twice in 20 competitive away matches under Thomas Tuchel.
  • Chelsea's tally of 15 different goalscorers in the league this season is more than any other team.
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in eight league appearances against teams managed by Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City

Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Chelsea

Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

