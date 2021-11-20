Premier League
BurnleyBurnley3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Cornet stunner earns Clarets point in six-goal thriller

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

By Matt Gault
BBC Sport

Cornet
Cornet earned Burnley a draw with a powerful volley early in the second half

Maxwel Cornet struck a stunning equaliser as Burnley twice came from behind to draw with Crystal Palace in a six-goal thriller at Turf Moor.

Christian Benteke's deflected effort gave Palace an early lead before Burnley hit back with headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood.

The Eagles surged back to lead at the break thanks to Benteke's second and Marc Guehi's first goal for the club.

However, Cornet secured a point for the Clarets four minutes after the restart with a devastating left-footed volley for the Ivorian's fourth goal in as many league games.

Matej Vydra spurned a golden chance to win it for Burnley at the death but Vicente Guaita tipped the substitute's shot around the post.

While a draw is not enough to lift Burnley out of the relegation zone and above Leeds, who play on Sunday, it stretches their unbeaten run to four games before the visit of Tottenham on 28 November.

Palace, meanwhile, extended their own undefeated sequence to seven - five of which have been draws - and sit ninth in Patrick Vieira's first season in charge.

Eagles edge frantic first half

Both sides deserve credit for producing a breathless and hugely entertaining first half in the Turf Moor rain.

Palace, who came into the game on the back of successive 2-0 wins over Manchester City and Wolves, started strongly and took the lead after just eight minutes when Joachim Andersen found Benteke inside the Burnley box, the striker's shot deflecting off James Tarkowski and in off the post.

The visitors should have doubled their advantage immediately but Conor Gallagher fired straight at Nick Pope having been slipped in by Benteke.

Burnley then hit back with two headers from set-pieces in the space of eight minutes as Mee rose above Cheikhou Kouyate to level for the hosts, before an unmarked Wood completed the turnaround with his 50th Premier League goal after Tarkowski had nodded Dwight McNeil's free-kick back across the Palace box.

Palace were undeterred, however, and while Benteke headed a Gallagher cross wide the Belgian bagged his second on 36 minutes when he fired low past Pope after Gallagher's fine hold-up play and pass.

Six minutes later, Vieira's side were back in front when Guehi's deflected effort flew past Pope after the Burnley stopper had kept out Luka Milivojevic's point-blank header.

While the second half failed to match the first for intensity and end-to-end drama, Cornet brought the home fans to their feet when he rifled an unstoppable left-footed volley past Guaita.

The Clarets were then left incensed by the officials' decision not to send Andersen off after he brought Wood down near the edge of the box before Wilfried Zaha struck the bar for Palace with a rasping volley.

While Palace captain Milivojevic saw an effort deflected over, Burnley could have snatched all three points through Vydra, but the Czech striker - who came off the bench to net a late leveller against Chelsea last time out - was thwarted by Guaita with virtually the last kick of the game.

Player of the match

ÉdouardOdsonne Édouard

with an average of 9.15

Burnley

  1. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.16

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.99

  5. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.96

  6. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.87

  8. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.84

  9. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.83

  10. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.80

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.66

  12. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    5.56

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    9.15

  2. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    8.03

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.41

  5. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.11

  8. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.97

  9. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.93

  10. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.89

  12. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.69

  13. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.58

  14. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.41

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 22mins
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 70mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeil
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 80'minutes
  • 20CornetSubstituted forVydraat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forÉdouardat 87'minutes
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 81'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 22mins
  • 20BentekeBooked at 59mins

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home9
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matej Vydra (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  5. Booking

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Luka Milivojevic.

  13. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Maxwel Cornet.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

  17. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Conor Gallagher.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Oudinot, today at 17:25

    Nice to see Palace scoring goals regularly, and I think that's 6 or 7 undefeated. Onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by talisman56, today at 17:22

    PV has the Eagles working, creating and scoring goals. In the top half of the table, with a positive GD - how many previous seasons have we been able to say that? One worrying aspect is that we are conceding as many goals as we are scoring - perhaps some more defence in January?

  • Comment posted by Toilet Duck, today at 17:18

    As a born and bred South Londoner, I am having serious concerns about a nose bleed after looking at how high we are up in the table.

    That was entertaining!

  • Comment posted by Hesjustoo, today at 17:16

    I will take every result today. Good point away in the rain.

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 17:16

    BBC put this on first on MOTD. Stop just picking the ‘top’ teams for a change. And give Ole a (short) break, leave them a bit later (sorry Watford, I know you deserve it, but it’s painful to watch the poor lad suffer)....

  • Comment posted by Derekh, today at 17:14

    Cracking game... burnley edged it second half and Palace keeper won them a point with a brilliant save from Vydra in injury time.. but a fair result over 90 minutes

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 17:13

    Well that was a real scrap credit to both teams.
    Fair result would have been a shame to see either team lose.

  • Comment posted by markc, today at 17:12

    What a great game to watch. Thought it could have gone either way but fair result in the end. It may not have been the best skill on show but every player from both teams gave everything. Cornet, what a strike. UTC

  • Comment posted by Nice chap, today at 17:06

    Boring Burnley eh?

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 17:06

    Not a result either of us wanted but I enjoyed the game today. Very feisty and a good contest that could have gone either way.
    I thought palace may struggle with all the recruitment but fair play they look decent

  • Comment posted by Michaeel, today at 17:04

    Cornet seems a really good signing, looking forward to this one on MOTD

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 17:02

    What a mad game, very unlucky to not get a man sent off (clear red for Andersen imo), and Vydra should have scored in the last minute, but would have been a travesty if we didn't get something from that game, had so many chances. Think we'll both be safe this season, and plenty of work for both managers to do with the defensive side of things in the week!!

    • Reply posted by Yes Palace, today at 17:03

      Yes Palace replied:
      meant to say lucky lol

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:00

    An excellent example of the Premier League at its most exciting and enjoyable. It could easily have been 6-6.

    Palace continue to improve over previous seasons. Will Man Ure be after the manager?

    • Reply posted by JustSam, today at 17:12

      JustSam replied:
      Steve Bruce is available...

