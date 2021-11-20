Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season earned Wolves a third straight home win in the league

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at Molineux.

Jimenez swept Daniel Podence's low cut-back into the corner from the edge of the box to lift Bruno Lage's side up to sixth in the table.

Wolves dominated proceedings after a slow start and created numerous opportunities to take a first-half lead - the best of which fell to Jimenez, who dragged a tame effort wide with only West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to beat.

Kurt Zouma had the ball in the net for the Hammers, but the centre-back's header was disallowed for a foul on Romain Saiss.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen blazed over in the second half as the visitors sought a route back into the game, but David Moyes will be bitterly disappointed with his team's below-par performance.

Max Kilman should have doubled Wolves' lead late on but scuffed his shot over the crossbar from Rayan Ait-Nouri's in-swinging free-kick.

Wolves too strong for toothless Hammers

Their recent 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace notwithstanding, Wolves have been improving steadily under Lage since losing their opening three league games of the campaign.

Indeed, only leaders Chelsea and in-form Arsenal have picked up more points than Lage's team since they were beaten by Manchester United at Molineux at the end of August.

They were content to soak up the Hammers' pressure early on but grew into the game as the first half went on. Ruben Neves tested Fabianski from distance before Nelson Semedo shot wide of the near post from Rayan Ait-Nouri's delivery.

Jimenez should have put the hosts into the lead moments later after latching onto an exquisite Neves pass, but failed to hit the target after attempting to dink the ball over the onrushing Fabianski.

The pattern of play continued early in the second half, with the lively Podence forcing the Hammers' goalkeeper into two terrific saves - one from a low shot towards the far corner and another from a looping strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Jimenez eventually got the goal the hosts' enterprising play deserved as Wolves recorded three successive top-flight victories for the first time since 1980.

It all started so well for West Ham, who were crisp in possession in the early stages and tested Jose Sa through Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek.

They faded as the game wore on, though, managing just one further shot on target - from captain Declan Rice in the second half.

A fifth successive victory would have equalled the club's top-flight record, but it was not to be.

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 7.83 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 7.51 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 7.41 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 7.16 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.13 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 7.12 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 7.07 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.07 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 7.03 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 6.99 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 6.87 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 6.82 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.71 West Ham United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.70 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.67 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.57 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.42 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 6.40 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.37 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.36 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.29 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.26 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.21 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.11 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.00 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 4.79 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 4.59

