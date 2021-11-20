Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1West HamWest Ham United0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham United: Raul Jimenez goal ends Hammers' winning run

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanders, goal against West Ham
Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season earned Wolves a third straight home win in the league

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at Molineux.

Jimenez swept Daniel Podence's low cut-back into the corner from the edge of the box to lift Bruno Lage's side up to sixth in the table.

Wolves dominated proceedings after a slow start and created numerous opportunities to take a first-half lead - the best of which fell to Jimenez, who dragged a tame effort wide with only West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to beat.

Kurt Zouma had the ball in the net for the Hammers, but the centre-back's header was disallowed for a foul on Romain Saiss.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen blazed over in the second half as the visitors sought a route back into the game, but David Moyes will be bitterly disappointed with his team's below-par performance.

Max Kilman should have doubled Wolves' lead late on but scuffed his shot over the crossbar from Rayan Ait-Nouri's in-swinging free-kick.

Wolves too strong for toothless Hammers

Their recent 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace notwithstanding, Wolves have been improving steadily under Lage since losing their opening three league games of the campaign.

Indeed, only leaders Chelsea and in-form Arsenal have picked up more points than Lage's team since they were beaten by Manchester United at Molineux at the end of August.

They were content to soak up the Hammers' pressure early on but grew into the game as the first half went on. Ruben Neves tested Fabianski from distance before Nelson Semedo shot wide of the near post from Rayan Ait-Nouri's delivery.

Jimenez should have put the hosts into the lead moments later after latching onto an exquisite Neves pass, but failed to hit the target after attempting to dink the ball over the onrushing Fabianski.

The pattern of play continued early in the second half, with the lively Podence forcing the Hammers' goalkeeper into two terrific saves - one from a low shot towards the far corner and another from a looping strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Jimenez eventually got the goal the hosts' enterprising play deserved as Wolves recorded three successive top-flight victories for the first time since 1980.

It all started so well for West Ham, who were crisp in possession in the early stages and tested Jose Sa through Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek.

They faded as the game wore on, though, managing just one further shot on target - from captain Declan Rice in the second half.

A fifth successive victory would have equalled the club's top-flight record, but it was not to be.

Player of the match

JiménezRaúl Jiménez

with an average of 7.83

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.83

  2. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.51

  3. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.41

  4. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.13

  6. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.07

  9. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.99

  11. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.87

  12. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.82

  13. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.71

West Ham United

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.42

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.37

  7. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.29

  9. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.26

  10. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.11

  12. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    5.00

  13. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    4.79

  14. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    4.59

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8NevesBooked at 54mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 76'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forDendonckerat 87'minutes
  • 9Jiménez

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 86mins
  • 20BowenSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 71'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 71'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forLanziniat 59'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Saïss.

  4. Post update

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  8. Booking

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  14. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Daniel Podence.

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Factoid, today at 17:28

    We won't be given any credit for winning. The media will say West Ham were poor.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 17:27

    This was a win. True second half performance. Safe trundle home ammers

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:27

    HA HA Where are you Johnny hornchurch, HOW DO YOU FEEL. well done WOLVES.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 17:26

    Moyes gets found out.

  • Comment posted by 919er, today at 17:26

    West Ham we’re rubbish today. Looked tired after the internationals. Credit to Wolves, they will give many teams a real test.

  • Comment posted by Superdad, today at 17:26

    Good to see West ham putting in the same effort they did against Liverpool 🙄

    • Reply posted by 919er, today at 17:28

      919er replied:
      Oh dear!

  • Comment posted by Dave23, today at 17:25

    Wolves building momentum and deserved the win - As for my Irons, Ogbonna a big miss and having only 1 striker (who has been on international duty) showed our squad is not Top 4 - Most of players off it today but credit to Wolves, deserved their win. Will be lucky to get much more prior to Xmas, after which we must strenghten - Striker & CB a must + LB cover.

  • Comment posted by WillWest, today at 17:24

    Well done wolves you deserved that win. We need to get our heads back together and go again next week. Come on you irons!!!!

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:22

    Let's get some business done in the transfer market, and sky is the limit. Love you jimenze

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:21

    All of those Wolves season ticket holders who think they know more than non-season ticket holders and were predicting a relegation battle should re-evaluate their abilities.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 17:20

    Wolves are one top quality midfielder and one central defender short of being a CL contender. January beckons ... over to you, Jeff.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 17:22

      Tim replied:
      For goodness sake. How many goals have they given up?

  • Comment posted by Dittonwolf, today at 17:20

    Neves Run that midfield
    World Class player.

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 17:20

    Disappointing but no real surprise. U can't keep playing pretty much same 11 without them burning out a bit and the opposition coaches working u out a bit.The squad depth was always going to be an issue meaning u will get games like this.Good news is our team of old would have collapsed but while it's only 1-0 u have a chance.Didnt happen today but will in other games.Fingers crossed just a blip.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 17:20

    Magic. COYW

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 17:19

    Well done wolves great win today the best team won

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 17:18

    Require a thank you from West ham fans! Done you a massive favour today - given you a massive reality check and the incentive to go out on Thursday and play the way we all know you can!
    Forever Gold!!

    • Reply posted by Hammer83, today at 17:20

      Hammer83 replied:
      Thank you :)

  • Comment posted by WolfPad, today at 17:18

    ‘Wolves too strong for toothless Hammers’ - that captures it methinks 🐺🐺🐺

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 17:17

    3 pts against a really good West Ham outfit. What’s not to be pleased about this Saturday? WTID

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 17:16

    what did I predict 12 more points will be won this year if they are lucky,West Ham reach their true level

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 17:16

    Was a bit concerned when Lage appointed but loving what he is doing at Wolves…

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2Man City117222261623
3West Ham127232314923
4Liverpool1164131112022
5Arsenal116231313020
6Wolves126151212019
7Man Utd125252021-117
8Brighton124531214-217
9Crystal Palace123721817116
10Tottenham11515916-716
11Everton114341616015
12Leicester124351621-515
13Southampton123541114-314
14Brentford123451617-113
15Aston Villa124171620-413
16Watford124171620-413
17Leeds112541118-711
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich12228727-208
20Newcastle120661527-126
View full Premier League table

