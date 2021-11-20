Match ends, Manchester City Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.
Manchester City relieved some of the pressure on boss Gareth Taylor with an emphatic win over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.
City, who had won one of their past six league games, were frustrated in the first half but Caroline Weir curled home three minutes after the break.
Georgia Stanway hooked in three minutes later, before two goals by substitute Hayley Raso and another from Lauren Hemp sealed a big win.
The win lifts City to sixth.
Villa, who made one change and altered their formation to five at the back in an attempt to frustrate City, drop one place to seventh.
City dominated the first period, having 82.9% of possession, but were unable to find the breakthrough and had just three shots on target. Ellen White came closest when she met a Jill Scott knockdown and her prodded effort was tipped round the post by Hannah Hampton.
The breakthrough came when Villa lost possession in midfield, and that allowed Hemp space on the left-hand wing. Her cutback found Weir, who jockeyed past the defender, and curled a right-footed effort into the far corner.
Stanway scored the second as she steered home from three yards, after the ball dropped loose from a corner.
Raso ended Villa's hopes of a fightback, finding the net via a deflection after Hampton scurried out of goal in an attempt to prevent a corner, but instead played the ball to the Australia international.
Hemp met a Raso cut-back at the back post to make it 4-0, before Raso, who joined City from Everton in the summer, converted another loose ball from a corner.
The Women's Super League now takes a three-week break for internationals and the Women's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on 5 December.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 10Stanway
- 8Scott
- 5Greenwood
- 3StokesSubstituted forMaceat 80'minutes
- 12AngeldalSubstituted forLosadaat 73'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 80'minutes
- 16ParkSubstituted forRasoat 64'minutes
- 18WhiteSubstituted forShawat 64'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 13Raso
- 17Losada
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 5N'Dow
- 33Pacheco
- 21EwersSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 69'minutes
- 4Allen
- 6Asante
- 8ArthurSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 45'minutes
- 7LehmannSubstituted forGielnikat 69'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 15Haigh
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Caroline Weir.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ruby Mace replaces Demi Stokes.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Hannah Hampton tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Aston Villa Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicky Losada.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.