Caroline Weir's opener was her second Women's Super League goal of the season

Manchester City relieved some of the pressure on boss Gareth Taylor with an emphatic win over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

City, who had won one of their past six league games, were frustrated in the first half but Caroline Weir curled home three minutes after the break.

Georgia Stanway hooked in three minutes later, before two goals by substitute Hayley Raso and another from Lauren Hemp sealed a big win.

The win lifts City to sixth.

Villa, who made one change and altered their formation to five at the back in an attempt to frustrate City, drop one place to seventh.

City dominated the first period, having 82.9% of possession, but were unable to find the breakthrough and had just three shots on target. Ellen White came closest when she met a Jill Scott knockdown and her prodded effort was tipped round the post by Hannah Hampton.

The breakthrough came when Villa lost possession in midfield, and that allowed Hemp space on the left-hand wing. Her cutback found Weir, who jockeyed past the defender, and curled a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Stanway scored the second as she steered home from three yards, after the ball dropped loose from a corner.

Raso ended Villa's hopes of a fightback, finding the net via a deflection after Hampton scurried out of goal in an attempt to prevent a corner, but instead played the ball to the Australia international.

Hemp met a Raso cut-back at the back post to make it 4-0, before Raso, who joined City from Everton in the summer, converted another loose ball from a corner.

The Women's Super League now takes a three-week break for internationals and the Women's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on 5 December.