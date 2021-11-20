Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian: Visitors reduced to 10 men in lacklustre showing

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Ricki Lamie made it 2-0 to Motherwell
Hearts missed the chance to split the Old Firm and move second in the Scottish Premiership after they fell to defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park.

The dominant hosts made it two wins in a row as they brushed aside the 10-man visitors, who were never at the races in a lacklustre showing.

Connor Shields hammered home his first goal for Motherwell in the first half.

Then, moments after Hearts were reduced to 10 men after Taylor Moore's second yellow card, Ricki Lamie headed home.

It is Motherwell's first home win in four games, and keeps them fifth in the table. Hearts, who have now won just once in six games, remain in third.

Hearts are just about hanging on in the title race, and with both Rangers and Celtic in League Cup semi-final action it was a chance for the Tynecastle men to move above Celtic and establish themselves as real challengers.

But for an hour they looked every bit like a team who had only won once in five games.

They did threaten early when Ben Woodburn raced onto a Barrie McKay pass, only to knock it harmlessly to the goalkeeper.

After a slow start, though, Motherwell got going. Kaiyne Woolery shot wide of post before Shields opened his account.

Hearts failed to deal with a ball into the box and Sean Goss managed to knock it into the path of Shields, who was left unmarked right in front of goal to hammer it past goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

And Robbie Neilson's side had Gordon to thank for denying the hosts a second when he pushed away a Barry Maguire effort that was heading towards the top corner.

Any sign of a fightback was slow in coming as Motherwell started with even more ferocity after the break. Bevis Mugabi twice went close, with Shields and Callum Slattery also firing efforts at goal, although Gordon watched each attempt sail off target.

At the other end, Woodburn shot straight at Liam Kelly when given space. A clearly unimpressed Neilson hauled the Liverpool loanee off moments later, but Hearts' chances were about to evaporate within 60 seconds.

First, Moore received a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge on Shields. And from the resulting free-kick, Lamie headed home to double the hosts' advantage.

Motherwell were determined to turn the screw. Tony Watt cut inside and despite the attention of three maroon shirts found an angle to shoot just wide of a post.

Then, Scotland goalkeeper Gordon make two outstanding saves to deny Motherwell a third. First he got his foot to a downward header on his left-hand side, leapt up, and stuck his arm out to block a point-blank volley to his right.

Any notion of the game fizzling out was soon put to bed. Sondre Solholm Johansen headed just past for Motherwell, before at the other end substitute Liam Boyce thumped a shot at goal which Kelly blocked.

John Souttar, fresh from scoring for Scotland against Denmark, headed wide for Hearts, with Watt having a final chance to add gloss to Motherwell's scoreline before he shot wide.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

Heart's Beni Beningime trying to catch up with Motherwell's Tony Watt
Motherwell's Watt (right) may not have got on the scoresheet, but he was everywhere for the home side and was a real handful

What did we learn?

Motherwell's response to the 6-1 mauling by Rangers has been exemplary.

They were organised and well-drilled as they took three points from Aberdeen at Pittodrie before the international break. Against Hearts, they showed far more of their attacking qualities and the scoreline probably flattered Neilson's side.

For Hearts, while they impressed in a 5-2 win over Dundee United, their fine start to the season is being picked apart.

From at one point dreaming of challenging for the league, their immediate concern now appears to be holding off United and Motherwell in the fight to finish in the top three.

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday 27 November (15:00 GMT), while Hearts are at home to St Mirren at the same time.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 8.04

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.04

  2. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    7.28

  4. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    7.13

  7. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    7.11

  8. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.77

  11. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.67

  13. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    6.09

  14. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    5.53

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.60

  2. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.53

  3. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.23

  6. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.20

  7. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.18

  8. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.12

  9. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    6.05

  10. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.84

  11. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    5.70

  12. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    5.12

  13. Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    Average rating

    4.16

  14. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    3.55

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 19McGinley
  • 6Maguire
  • 27GossSubstituted forGrimshawat 90+3'minutes
  • 16Slattery
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forO'Donnellat 80'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 86'minutes
  • 32WattBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 15O'Connor
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Grimshaw

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 15MooreBooked at 64mins
  • 4Souttar
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 6BaningimeSubstituted forMcEneffat 71'minutes
  • 14Devlin
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKay
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forBoyceat 58'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGnanduilletat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Gnanduillet
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
7,908

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).

  7. Booking

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Sean Goss.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Barry Maguire.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Post update

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell tries a through ball, but Ricki Lamie is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by John Souttar.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Justin Amaluzor replaces Connor Shields.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Celtic138233092126
3Hearts146622314924
4Dundee Utd147341413124
5Motherwell146351921-221
6St Mirren143741622-616
7Hibernian114341515015
8Aberdeen144371519-415
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston133461117-613
11Dundee132471127-1610
12Ross County121381726-96
View full Scottish Premiership table

