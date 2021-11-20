Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ricki Lamie made it 2-0 to Motherwell

Hearts missed the chance to split the Old Firm and move second in the Scottish Premiership after they fell to defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park.

The dominant hosts made it two wins in a row as they brushed aside the 10-man visitors, who were never at the races in a lacklustre showing.

Connor Shields hammered home his first goal for Motherwell in the first half.

Then, moments after Hearts were reduced to 10 men after Taylor Moore's second yellow card, Ricki Lamie headed home.

It is Motherwell's first home win in four games, and keeps them fifth in the table. Hearts, who have now won just once in six games, remain in third.

Hearts are just about hanging on in the title race, and with both Rangers and Celtic in League Cup semi-final action it was a chance for the Tynecastle men to move above Celtic and establish themselves as real challengers.

But for an hour they looked every bit like a team who had only won once in five games.

They did threaten early when Ben Woodburn raced onto a Barrie McKay pass, only to knock it harmlessly to the goalkeeper.

After a slow start, though, Motherwell got going. Kaiyne Woolery shot wide of post before Shields opened his account.

Hearts failed to deal with a ball into the box and Sean Goss managed to knock it into the path of Shields, who was left unmarked right in front of goal to hammer it past goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

And Robbie Neilson's side had Gordon to thank for denying the hosts a second when he pushed away a Barry Maguire effort that was heading towards the top corner.

Any sign of a fightback was slow in coming as Motherwell started with even more ferocity after the break. Bevis Mugabi twice went close, with Shields and Callum Slattery also firing efforts at goal, although Gordon watched each attempt sail off target.

At the other end, Woodburn shot straight at Liam Kelly when given space. A clearly unimpressed Neilson hauled the Liverpool loanee off moments later, but Hearts' chances were about to evaporate within 60 seconds.

First, Moore received a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge on Shields. And from the resulting free-kick, Lamie headed home to double the hosts' advantage.

Motherwell were determined to turn the screw. Tony Watt cut inside and despite the attention of three maroon shirts found an angle to shoot just wide of a post.

Then, Scotland goalkeeper Gordon make two outstanding saves to deny Motherwell a third. First he got his foot to a downward header on his left-hand side, leapt up, and stuck his arm out to block a point-blank volley to his right.

Any notion of the game fizzling out was soon put to bed. Sondre Solholm Johansen headed just past for Motherwell, before at the other end substitute Liam Boyce thumped a shot at goal which Kelly blocked.

John Souttar, fresh from scoring for Scotland against Denmark, headed wide for Hearts, with Watt having a final chance to add gloss to Motherwell's scoreline before he shot wide.

Man of the match - Tony Watt

Motherwell's Watt (right) may not have got on the scoresheet, but he was everywhere for the home side and was a real handful

What did we learn?

Motherwell's response to the 6-1 mauling by Rangers has been exemplary.

They were organised and well-drilled as they took three points from Aberdeen at Pittodrie before the international break. Against Hearts, they showed far more of their attacking qualities and the scoreline probably flattered Neilson's side.

For Hearts, while they impressed in a 5-2 win over Dundee United, their fine start to the season is being picked apart.

From at one point dreaming of challenging for the league, their immediate concern now appears to be holding off United and Motherwell in the fight to finish in the top three.

What's next?

Motherwell travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday 27 November (15:00 GMT), while Hearts are at home to St Mirren at the same time.

Player of the match Goss Sean Goss with an average of 8.04 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Hearts Heart of Midlothian Heart of Midlothian Motherwell Avg Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 8.04 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 7.35 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 7.28 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.19 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 7.18 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 7.13 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 7.11 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 6.87 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.87 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.77 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 6.68 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 6.67 Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 6.09 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 5.53 Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.60 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 6.53 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.44 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.43 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 6.23 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 6.20 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.18 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.12 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 6.05 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 5.84 Squad number 15 Player name Moore Average rating 5.70 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 5.12 Squad number 8 Player name McEneff Average rating 4.16 Squad number 21 Player name Gnanduillet Average rating 3.55