Nicky Devlin ruined St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin's birthday with a late Scottish Premiership equaliser for Livingston.
Jamie McGrath's sumptuous goal gave the hosts the lead, his chip from long range sailing over Max Stryjek's head.
Right-back Devlin brought Livingston level with two minutes left, drilling a shot through a ruck of players from the corner of the penalty area.
And St Mirren were denied a penalty in added time when Harry Panayiotou appeared to commit a handball.
Despite the late setback and a five-match winless run, the now 40-year-old Goodwin's side climb a point above Hibernian and Aberdeen into sixth place.
David Martindale's Livingston are now three points above second-bottom Dundee.
Devlin was prominent for Livingston early on, forcing a save from Jak Alnwick then crossing for Cristian Montano to head wide.
St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy hobbled off in the first half to be replaced by Charles Dunne and the visitors continued to enjoy the better of things with Odin Bailey's awareness and deft touch creating the space to test Alnwick.
Livingston faced a much higher press in the second half and found it more difficult to eek out a chance.
And it was from a set-piece that their next big opportunity came, Bailey's inswinging delivery finding Montano's head and Alnwick saving on the bounce.
McGrath looked like he was having a frustrating afternoon when he volleyed wide but that all changed in the 68th minute.
Richard Tait's progress was halted by Stephane Omeonga in the inside right channel and, from around 25 yards, McGrath lifted the loose ball over Stryjek with plenty of curve on the shot.
Livingston loaded the box in search of parity and, after Alan Forrest had been denied by Alnwick, Devlin was hovering at the edge of the box to strike first time.
And there was more drama at a corner in added time with St Mirren upset Panayiotou was not penalised when his arm connected with Scott Tanser's cross.
What did we learn?
Midfields were congested without much of a focal point in attack and it was only on the odd occasion that players like Bailey threatened to bring the match to life.
Kristian Dennis' introduction gave the home side more presence in attack just when they needed it and McGrath provided the moment of brilliance they sought.
But Livingston did not give up and were rewarded for their determination with the Devlin goal.
What's next
St Mirren visit Hearts next Saturday (15:00 GMT) and Livingston host Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers the following day (12:00).
