Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo was pushed by a home fan and then sent off amid incredible scenes as they lost to an Ian Harkes goal at Dundee United.
Both sides ended the first half of the Scottish Premiership match with 10 men after Ojo's momentum took him behind the goal where a supporter reached over the barrier to shove him in the chest.
After a brief confrontation, Ojo was shown a second yellow by Bobby Madden, who had dismissed United captain Calum Butcher moments earlier for an off-the-ball incident with Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was sent off at half-time for his complaints over Ojo's dismissal, and United snatched a late winner when Harkes lashed home from a corner.
United's first win in four lifts them level on points with third-placed Hearts, while Aberdeen are eighth after successive defeats.
A ferociously competitive contest at Tannadice exploded as half-time approached.
First, Butcher needlessly got involved in a confrontation between team-mate Ryan Edwards and Aberdeen striker Ramirez. Butcher flicked a hand towards Ramirez's genitals and Madden brandished the red card.
Ojo, having been yellow carded earlier, soon followed in controversial circumstances. After the clash with the fan brought a second yellow, he returned to the touchline to remonstrate with supporters and had to be dragged away down the tunnel.
Glass, too, was incensed, and his complaints to Madden earned him a watching brief from the stands for the second half.
The on-field action had provided no such drama, with both sides bogged down in a congested midfield battle.
Dylan McGeouch's terrific block denied United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in the opening minutes, while Kieran Freeman fired wide after latching on to a Jack MacKenzie mistake.
But the visitors were in the ascendancy with Ramirez going closest with an effort that fizzed wide of the far post.
Aberdeen lost MacKenzie - on his comeback from a four-game injury absence - at the interval after a first half clash of heads and Jack Gurr also succumbed to a knock after the break in a bruising encounter.
Ryan Hedges ought to have put Glass' men in front, slashing wide at the near post from a Jonny Hayes cutback.
And United made them pay with an 80th-minute winner. Substitute Louis Appere's shot was touched on to a post by Joe Lewis, but Harkes met the resulting corner with a fine outside-of-the-boot finish.
Man of the match - Ian Harkes
What did we learn?
The fallout from this New Firm derby will rumble on for some time. Ojo's second yellow seemed incredibly harsh - he was the victim rather than aggressor - and ultimately tipped the game in United's favour.
Thomas Courts' men showed grit and determination to grind out the win from there, while Aberdeen's mounting injury problems compounded their miserable day.
What did they say?
Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "It was just a five-minute frenzy where there were some crazy things going on. I have nothing to say on the incident [with Ojo] because I don't know what happened.
"My players' togetherness and spirit was excellent and that one bit of quality won it. It was important we got back to winning ways today. Very pleased with the players' clarity when things were getting turbulent."
What's next?
United are away to Ross County in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00 GMT), with Aberdeen the visitors at Celtic 24 hours later.
Player of the match
SiegristBenjamin Siegrist
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number21Player nameGlassAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number14Player nameHotiAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
5.49
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number24Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number15Player nameMcGeouchAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number21Player nameGurrAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number44Player nameM LongstaffAverage rating
3.15
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22FreemanBooked at 4mins
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 8PawlettSubstituted forGlassat 68'minutes
- 66FuchsSubstituted forHotiat 60'minutes
- 18ButcherBooked at 42mins
- 23Harkes
- 7NiskanenSubstituted forAppéréat 56'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 14Hoti
- 16Carson
- 21Glass
- 27Appéré
- 28Smith
- 32Meekison
- 94Biamou
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2McCrorie
- 8Brown
- 3MacKenzieSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
- 21GurrSubstituted forM Longstaffat 73'minutes
- 15McGeouchSubstituted forJenksat 65'minutes
- 16OjoBooked at 45mins
- 24Campbell
- 11HedgesBooked at 40mins
- 7Watkins
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 17Hayes
- 20Jenks
- 23Samuels
- 25Woods
- 44M Longstaff
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.
Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Post update
Post update
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Foul by Matthew Longstaff (Aberdeen).
Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).
Post update
Post update
Goal! Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Hoti.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Glass with a cross.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).