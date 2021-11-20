Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ian Harkes' strike gave Dundee United victory in a fractious New Firm derby

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo was pushed by a home fan and then sent off amid incredible scenes as they lost to an Ian Harkes goal at Dundee United.

Both sides ended the first half of the Scottish Premiership match with 10 men after Ojo's momentum took him behind the goal where a supporter reached over the barrier to shove him in the chest.

After a brief confrontation, Ojo was shown a second yellow by Bobby Madden, who had dismissed United captain Calum Butcher moments earlier for an off-the-ball incident with Christian Ramirez.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was sent off at half-time for his complaints over Ojo's dismissal, and United snatched a late winner when Harkes lashed home from a corner.

United's first win in four lifts them level on points with third-placed Hearts, while Aberdeen are eighth after successive defeats.

A ferociously competitive contest at Tannadice exploded as half-time approached.

First, Butcher needlessly got involved in a confrontation between team-mate Ryan Edwards and Aberdeen striker Ramirez. Butcher flicked a hand towards Ramirez's genitals and Madden brandished the red card.

Ojo, having been yellow carded earlier, soon followed in controversial circumstances. After the clash with the fan brought a second yellow, he returned to the touchline to remonstrate with supporters and had to be dragged away down the tunnel.

Glass, too, was incensed, and his complaints to Madden earned him a watching brief from the stands for the second half.

The on-field action had provided no such drama, with both sides bogged down in a congested midfield battle.

Dylan McGeouch's terrific block denied United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in the opening minutes, while Kieran Freeman fired wide after latching on to a Jack MacKenzie mistake.

But the visitors were in the ascendancy with Ramirez going closest with an effort that fizzed wide of the far post.

Aberdeen lost MacKenzie - on his comeback from a four-game injury absence - at the interval after a first half clash of heads and Jack Gurr also succumbed to a knock after the break in a bruising encounter.

Ryan Hedges ought to have put Glass' men in front, slashing wide at the near post from a Jonny Hayes cutback.

And United made them pay with an 80th-minute winner. Substitute Louis Appere's shot was touched on to a post by Joe Lewis, but Harkes met the resulting corner with a fine outside-of-the-boot finish.

Man of the match - Ian Harkes

The midfielder (right) provided the game's defining moment of quality

What did we learn?

The fallout from this New Firm derby will rumble on for some time. Ojo's second yellow seemed incredibly harsh - he was the victim rather than aggressor - and ultimately tipped the game in United's favour.

Thomas Courts' men showed grit and determination to grind out the win from there, while Aberdeen's mounting injury problems compounded their miserable day.

What did they say?

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "It was just a five-minute frenzy where there were some crazy things going on. I have nothing to say on the incident [with Ojo] because I don't know what happened.

"My players' togetherness and spirit was excellent and that one bit of quality won it. It was important we got back to winning ways today. Very pleased with the players' clarity when things were getting turbulent."

What's next?

United are away to Ross County in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00 GMT), with Aberdeen the visitors at Celtic 24 hours later.

