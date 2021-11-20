Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1AberdeenAberdeen0

Dundee United 1-0 Aberdeen: Red card apiece as Harkes gives hosts victory

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Ian Harkes' strike gave Dundee United victory in a fractious New Firm derby

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo was pushed by a home fan and then sent off amid incredible scenes as they lost to an Ian Harkes goal at Dundee United.

Both sides ended the first half of the Scottish Premiership match with 10 men after Ojo's momentum took him behind the goal where a supporter reached over the barrier to shove him in the chest.

After a brief confrontation, Ojo was shown a second yellow by Bobby Madden, who had dismissed United captain Calum Butcher moments earlier for an off-the-ball incident with Christian Ramirez.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was sent off at half-time for his complaints over Ojo's dismissal, and United snatched a late winner when Harkes lashed home from a corner.

United's first win in four lifts them level on points with third-placed Hearts, while Aberdeen are eighth after successive defeats.

A ferociously competitive contest at Tannadice exploded as half-time approached.

First, Butcher needlessly got involved in a confrontation between team-mate Ryan Edwards and Aberdeen striker Ramirez. Butcher flicked a hand towards Ramirez's genitals and Madden brandished the red card.

Ojo, having been yellow carded earlier, soon followed in controversial circumstances. After the clash with the fan brought a second yellow, he returned to the touchline to remonstrate with supporters and had to be dragged away down the tunnel.

Glass, too, was incensed, and his complaints to Madden earned him a watching brief from the stands for the second half.

The on-field action had provided no such drama, with both sides bogged down in a congested midfield battle.

Dylan McGeouch's terrific block denied United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in the opening minutes, while Kieran Freeman fired wide after latching on to a Jack MacKenzie mistake.

But the visitors were in the ascendancy with Ramirez going closest with an effort that fizzed wide of the far post.

Aberdeen lost MacKenzie - on his comeback from a four-game injury absence - at the interval after a first half clash of heads and Jack Gurr also succumbed to a knock after the break in a bruising encounter.

Ryan Hedges ought to have put Glass' men in front, slashing wide at the near post from a Jonny Hayes cutback.

And United made them pay with an 80th-minute winner. Substitute Louis Appere's shot was touched on to a post by Joe Lewis, but Harkes met the resulting corner with a fine outside-of-the-boot finish.

Man of the match - Ian Harkes

The midfielder (right) provided the game's defining moment of quality
What did we learn?

The fallout from this New Firm derby will rumble on for some time. Ojo's second yellow seemed incredibly harsh - he was the victim rather than aggressor - and ultimately tipped the game in United's favour.

Thomas Courts' men showed grit and determination to grind out the win from there, while Aberdeen's mounting injury problems compounded their miserable day.

What did they say?

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "It was just a five-minute frenzy where there were some crazy things going on. I have nothing to say on the incident [with Ojo] because I don't know what happened.

"My players' togetherness and spirit was excellent and that one bit of quality won it. It was important we got back to winning ways today. Very pleased with the players' clarity when things were getting turbulent."

What's next?

United are away to Ross County in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00 GMT), with Aberdeen the visitors at Celtic 24 hours later.

Player of the match

SiegristBenjamin Siegrist

with an average of 7.71

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    7.55

  3. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.30

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.24

  7. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.17

  8. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    6.97

  10. Squad number21Player nameGlass
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number14Player nameHoti
    Average rating

    6.62

  13. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.61

  14. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    5.49

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number24Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.45

  4. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.45

  5. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.24

  6. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    5.21

  7. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.20

  8. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.15

  10. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    5.14

  11. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    4.99

  12. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.90

  13. Squad number21Player nameGurr
    Average rating

    4.73

  14. Squad number44Player nameM Longstaff
    Average rating

    3.15

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22FreemanBooked at 4mins
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 8PawlettSubstituted forGlassat 68'minutes
  • 66FuchsSubstituted forHotiat 60'minutes
  • 18ButcherBooked at 42mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forAppéréat 56'minutes
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 14Hoti
  • 16Carson
  • 21Glass
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith
  • 32Meekison
  • 94Biamou

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2McCrorie
  • 8Brown
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
  • 21GurrSubstituted forM Longstaffat 73'minutes
  • 15McGeouchSubstituted forJenksat 65'minutes
  • 16OjoBooked at 45mins
  • 24Campbell
  • 11HedgesBooked at 40mins
  • 7Watkins
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 17Hayes
  • 20Jenks
  • 23Samuels
  • 25Woods
  • 44M Longstaff
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  6. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Longstaff (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dean Campbell (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Hoti.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Glass with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

