Dundee UtdDundee United15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Tannadice Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Celtic138233092126
3Hearts1366123121124
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee132471127-1610
12Ross County121381726-96
