Harrogate Town v Salford City

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00SalfordSalford City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|14
|31
|2
|Port Vale
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|16
|12
|29
|3
|Exeter
|16
|7
|8
|1
|27
|16
|11
|29
|4
|Northampton
|16
|8
|3
|5
|21
|13
|8
|27
|5
|Harrogate
|16
|7
|5
|4
|30
|21
|9
|26
|6
|Newport
|16
|7
|5
|4
|27
|19
|8
|26
|7
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|7
|26
|8
|Sutton United
|16
|8
|2
|6
|24
|18
|6
|26
|9
|Leyton Orient
|16
|5
|9
|2
|27
|14
|13
|24
|10
|Hartlepool
|16
|7
|2
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|23
|11
|Bradford
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|19
|3
|22
|12
|Tranmere
|16
|6
|4
|6
|11
|11
|0
|22
|13
|Rochdale
|16
|5
|6
|5
|21
|21
|0
|21
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|6
|3
|7
|19
|24
|-5
|21
|15
|Walsall
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|22
|-2
|20
|16
|Barrow
|16
|4
|7
|5
|20
|20
|0
|19
|17
|Salford
|16
|4
|5
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|17
|18
|Mansfield
|16
|4
|5
|7
|16
|21
|-5
|17
|19
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|17
|20
|Crawley
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|17
|21
|Stevenage
|16
|3
|5
|8
|12
|28
|-16
|14
|22
|Carlisle
|16
|2
|7
|7
|11
|24
|-13
|13
|23
|Oldham
|16
|3
|3
|10
|12
|24
|-12
|12
|24
|Scunthorpe
|16
|2
|6
|8
|12
|30
|-18
|12
Listen to the new Aston Villa manager discuss his career highs and lows with Match of the Day Top 10
Here's the astonishing story of a world map containing 5,000 fictional film, TV, book and gaming locations
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.