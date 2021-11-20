League One
Match postponed - Other

Wigan Athletic P-P Oxford United

League One

Oxford United
Oxford United are sixth in League One and Wigan are second

Wigan's home League One game against Oxford United has been postponed after seven of the visitors' players tested positive for Covid.

The players felt unwell overnight and received positive lateral flow tests on Saturday morning prior to kick-off.

The game was called off following talks between the two clubs and the English Football League.

A U's statement said: "The players involved will return to Oxford away from the main group of players."

Both teams were last in action in FA Cup replays on Tuesday evening with Oxford losing 4-3 away to Bristol Rovers and Wigan winning 2-1 at Solihull Moors.

"The League will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement with a rearranged date for the fixture to be confirmed in due course following consultation between all parties," said an EFL statement.

Oxford's next scheduled fixture is at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

Sutton United's League Two away game at Colchester in September was called off because of Covid cases within their squad, while Harrogate Town had three fixtures postponed in August because for similar reasons.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17106132151736
2Wigan16111430131734
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe179442621531
5MK Dons168443122928
6Oxford Utd168442617928
7Sunderland159152521428
8Sheff Wed176832116526
9Ipswich176653425924
10Portsmouth176562021-123
11Bolton176472426-222
12Cambridge175752328-522
13Burton176471622-622
14Accrington166372029-921
15Lincoln City165562020020
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Charlton175482224-219
18Wimbledon154562024-417
19Gillingham173861622-617
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

