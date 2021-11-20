Last updated on .From the section League One

Oxford United are sixth in League One and Wigan are second

Wigan's home League One game against Oxford United has been postponed after seven of the visitors' players tested positive for Covid.

The players felt unwell overnight and received positive lateral flow tests on Saturday morning prior to kick-off.

The game was called off following talks between the two clubs and the English Football League.

A U's statement said: "The players involved will return to Oxford away from the main group of players."

Both teams were last in action in FA Cup replays on Tuesday evening with Oxford losing 4-3 away to Bristol Rovers and Wigan winning 2-1 at Solihull Moors.

"The League will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement with a rearranged date for the fixture to be confirmed in due course following consultation between all parties," said an EFL statement.

Oxford's next scheduled fixture is at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

Sutton United's League Two away game at Colchester in September was called off because of Covid cases within their squad, while Harrogate Town had three fixtures postponed in August because for similar reasons.