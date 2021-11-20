Crewe Alexandra v Gillingham

CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00GillinghamGillingham
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|17
|10
|6
|1
|32
|15
|17
|36
|2
|Wigan
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|13
|17
|34
|3
|Rotherham
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|12
|17
|31
|4
|Wycombe
|17
|9
|4
|4
|26
|21
|5
|31
|5
|MK Dons
|16
|8
|4
|4
|31
|22
|9
|28
|6
|Oxford Utd
|16
|8
|4
|4
|26
|17
|9
|28
|7
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|21
|4
|28
|8
|Sheff Wed
|17
|6
|8
|3
|21
|16
|5
|26
|9
|Ipswich
|17
|6
|6
|5
|34
|25
|9
|24
|10
|Portsmouth
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|23
|11
|Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|24
|26
|-2
|22
|12
|Cambridge
|17
|5
|7
|5
|23
|28
|-5
|22
|13
|Burton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|22
|14
|Accrington
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|29
|-9
|21
|15
|Lincoln City
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|0
|20
|16
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|27
|-7
|20
|17
|Charlton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|24
|-2
|19
|18
|Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|17
|19
|Gillingham
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|17
|20
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|30
|-5
|15
|21
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|-7
|15
|22
|Fleetwood
|15
|3
|5
|7
|26
|27
|-1
|14
|23
|Doncaster
|16
|3
|3
|10
|11
|29
|-18
|12
|24
|Crewe
|17
|1
|6
|10
|12
|31
|-19
|9
Listen to the new Aston Villa manager discuss his career highs and lows with Match of the Day Top 10
Here's the astonishing story of a world map containing 5,000 fictional film, TV, book and gaming locations
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.