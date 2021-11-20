Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|17
|12
|4
|1
|31
|10
|21
|40
|2
|Fulham
|17
|12
|2
|3
|44
|14
|30
|38
|3
|West Brom
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|15
|12
|32
|4
|Coventry
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|21
|4
|30
|5
|QPR
|18
|8
|5
|5
|30
|24
|6
|29
|6
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|19
|3
|28
|7
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|26
|2
|26
|8
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|20
|1
|25
|9
|Millwall
|17
|6
|7
|4
|17
|17
|0
|25
|10
|Blackpool
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|25
|11
|Luton
|18
|6
|6
|6
|26
|24
|2
|24
|12
|Swansea
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|22
|-2
|23
|13
|Nottm Forest
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|22
|1
|22
|14
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|19
|0
|22
|15
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|19
|-1
|22
|16
|Preston
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|21
|17
|Sheff Utd
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|19
|18
|Bristol City
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|19
|19
|Reading
|17
|7
|1
|9
|22
|28
|-6
|16
|20
|Cardiff
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|31
|-14
|15
|21
|Peterborough
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|32
|-15
|15
|22
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|22
|-11
|12
|23
|Barnsley
|17
|2
|5
|10
|12
|25
|-13
|11
|24
|Derby
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|-3
