Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0CoventryCoventry City0

Sheffield United 0-0 Coventry City: Sky Blues earn deserved point at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments38

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic
Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United have not won in four Championship games

Coventry City continued their impressive start to the season with a deserved point against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Boss Mark Robins left Matty Godden on the bench despite his five goals in the previous six games, and the extra man in midfield prevented the Blades from developing any sort of attacking rhythm.

The home side were booed off by some of their fans at half-time after failing to produce a single effort of note.

They belatedly raised their game to dominate the final half hour and it took a great save by former Blades keeper Simon Moore to deny Morgan Gibbs-White a late winner.

United manager Slavisa Jokanovic made four changes for the return of the Championship following the international break, with his side a disappointing 17th in the table as the game kicked off.

But they were hustled out of their stride by a fourth-placed Coventry team showing far greater urgency in the first half, with Viktor Gyokeres a willing outlet in the lone striker role.

Wes Foderingham, playing his first game since September because of Robin Olsen's injury, dived to his left to push away Ben Sheaf's 25-yard strike and was called on again when Gyokeres wriggled into space after the break and shot low from the edge of the box.

Robins sent on Godden just after the hour mark, but his arrival was followed by the home side's best spell of the game as David McGoldrick blazed over from Gibbs-White's cutback and Conor Hourihane flashed a left-foot shot just wide after being given too much time on the ball.

McGoldrick finally produced United's first on-target effort in the 81st minute, but it was comfortable for Moore in the Sky Blues' goal.

Moore then produced arguably the best save of the game to keep out Gibbs-White's fierce drive and secure a point for his side.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12EganBooked at 22mins
  • 22Davies
  • 20BogleBooked at 31mins
  • 24HourihaneBooked at 38mins
  • 4Fleck
  • 3StevensSubstituted forOsbornat 86'minutes
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 10Sharp
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 19Robinson
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 20Kane
  • 38HamerBooked at 30minsSubstituted forGoddenat 63'minutes
  • 14SheafSubstituted forKellyat 75'minutes
  • 23Dabo
  • 8Allen
  • 10O'HareBooked at 51mins
  • 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 24Godden
  • 26Shipley
  • 29Da Costa
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
28,075

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Coventry City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Coventry City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David McGoldrick with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael Rose (Coventry City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces Enda Stevens.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Simon Moore tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Todd Kane.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Walker.

  15. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Chris Basham.

  18. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Ben Sheaf.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 15:52

    The Blades are blunt. SOS for Warnock please.

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 15:49

    I guess the game changed when Hamar was substituted

  • Comment posted by bobjimwhit, today at 15:48

    just got back from the Lane. First half we (SUFC) were hopeles. Like school kids running around in a group after the ball. When we had the ball no-one had any clue what to do, they lacked enthusiasm or motivation. Absolutetly terrible. Second half better but still our old problems...can't get the ball in the net. Why did we ever get rid of Simon? The manager appears to have no idea what to do.

  • Comment posted by Coventry , today at 15:31

    Just heard a post match interview with our keeper Simon Moore.
    Speaks with such confidence and humility about his time with blades and now with us and his good friend Billy Sharp.
    Well earnt point and they all count.
    Gives the whole team in front confidence.
    The blades are a good side and yes when Robins tweaked it, it allowed them into the game.
    I'll take 4th or 5th to where we have been
    #PUSB.

    • Reply posted by sheffsteel, today at 15:44

      sheffsteel replied:
      Simon Moore is a genuine good guy and still highly thought of by Blades fans.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 15:23

    If Coventry could beat teams in the lower half of the table they would be nailed on for promotion - as it is they will hopefully be in the play offs #PUSB

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 15:42

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Very true. Hopefully that won't be their downfall come the end. Been impressive for the most part, especially against the stronger sides. Robins has really found some cohesion and rhythm in the team.

      I'm just praying they don't have their usual dip in the middle of the season, but at least the start has been strong. Most SB fans would have bitten your hand off if offered 4th or 5th at this stage!

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 15:16

    If the Sky Blues took even half of the chances they create they’d be snapping at the heels of the Cherries.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 15:45

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      I'd have taken fourth or fifth at present if you'd offered that at the start of the season, but they have to make sure they take their opportunities more often. Others will improve, and I'm dreading the likelihood of a dip in form as usual.

      Then again, that's life in the Championship / EFL!

  • Comment posted by relegation favourites , today at 15:12

    Please baby Jesus let the mighty Accrington beat the lowly Wednesday (what a stupid name sounds like that girl out of Adams family)

  • Comment posted by Clark, today at 15:10

    Well done City another well deserved point away from home.
    Unlucky not to have taken all 3 .

  • Comment posted by relegation favourites , today at 15:10

    For the love of Christmas change Uniteds formation .no shots first half wow.alzo some players need to look at themselves in mirror or move on

  • Comment posted by WonkyOwl, today at 15:06

    Unlucky Coventry, no idea how you didn't win that game. SUFC looking nailed on for relegation if you ask me so i'm not surprised at all the empty seats in the home end. Not one of them players would get in SWFC side. Fact. That Kane looks decent for Cov though, reminds me of a prime Roland Nilsson. What a player he was btw. Safe trip home for the 6000 Coventry fans.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by leedsveg, today at 15:29

      leedsveg replied:
      So let's get this right. WonkyOwl is a "Manchester City fan" who only seems to post when the Blades are doing badly? Crikey, that's going to bamboozle a lot of folks...

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 15:04

    Would have taken a draw before the game but Disappointed in the end . #PUSB #in robins we trust

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 15:02

    Wilder would have that squad in automatic promotion contention no problem. Getting shot seemed idiotic at the time and seems even more so now. That one idiotic decision will mean many many many years of championship football for the blades.

    • Reply posted by leedsveg, today at 15:22

      leedsveg replied:
      Wilder is the main reason the Blades are doing so badly. He couldn't turn things round before he left so knowing the game was up, he left (via the back door).

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 15:02

    Would take an absolute disaster to end up in a relegation battle so I'm extremely happy. Long may this run in the play off spots continue to keep us dreaming. The blades looking as sharp as a spoon today

  • Comment posted by nontribal, today at 15:01

    That was a painful watch. Coventry showed more desire in the first half and it too more than half the match for Sheffield United to wake up. The positional play was dreadful as was quite a lot of the passing. As for finishing - nothing of note from either side. Let’s hope the Coach starts coaching.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 14:55

    Glad I only watched the last ten mins (which were actually ok).

    Also, good to see at least one team in Sheffield gets decent attendances. Must be embarrassing being a Wednesday fan in a stadium that looks like Covid restrictions are still in place.

    • Reply posted by Ollsbols, today at 15:10

      Ollsbols replied:
      The fans will stop going if things don't improve soon and we will be back down to sub 20k.

  • Comment posted by stevieblue1957, today at 14:52

    'The home side were booed off by some of their fans at half-time after failing to produce a single effort of note.'

    The natives are revolting.

  • Comment posted by paul , today at 14:41

    First game I attended was 1981….. 40 years of my life following the blades…. Proud too….. watched the game today and you know what…. Enough is enough what an utter pile of crap…. What an embarrassment ….. you guys are total pants….. 20 points from a possible 54 - was in premier league only last season - your absolutely useless and are an embarrassment to the city…. I’m done with you pile o shit

    • Reply posted by Earl, today at 15:02

      Earl replied:
      Frees up a seat for a supporter 👍

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 14:38

    Cov are on the up..

  • Comment posted by Lockdown 4 Xmas, today at 14:32

    Great to see Cov doing well. I have a soft spot for the Sky Blues as I used to teach at Warwick University.

    Can’t wait to return and visit their new stadium is built on the corner of Westwood Heath Road and Bockendon Road.

    • Reply posted by Andy and Marian, today at 14:43

      Andy and Marian replied:
      What are you on about it the ricoh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132346143241
2Bournemouth17124131102140
3West Brom1895427161132
4Coventry189452521431
5Stoke189452319431
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187562827126
9Millwall186841818026
10Swansea187562122-126
11Nottm Forest187472422225
12Blackpool187471921-225
13Luton186662624224
14Preston186661922-324
15Middlesbrough186572020023
16Birmingham186481820-222
17Bristol City186482027-722
18Sheff Utd185582226-420
19Reading1871102229-716
20Hull1843111222-1015
21Cardiff1843111732-1515
22Peterborough1843111733-1615
23Barnsley1825111227-1511
24Derby173951316-3-3
View full Championship table

