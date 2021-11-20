Last updated on .From the section Championship

Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United have not won in four Championship games

Coventry City continued their impressive start to the season with a deserved point against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Boss Mark Robins left Matty Godden on the bench despite his five goals in the previous six games, and the extra man in midfield prevented the Blades from developing any sort of attacking rhythm.

The home side were booed off by some of their fans at half-time after failing to produce a single effort of note.

They belatedly raised their game to dominate the final half hour and it took a great save by former Blades keeper Simon Moore to deny Morgan Gibbs-White a late winner.

United manager Slavisa Jokanovic made four changes for the return of the Championship following the international break, with his side a disappointing 17th in the table as the game kicked off.

But they were hustled out of their stride by a fourth-placed Coventry team showing far greater urgency in the first half, with Viktor Gyokeres a willing outlet in the lone striker role.

Wes Foderingham, playing his first game since September because of Robin Olsen's injury, dived to his left to push away Ben Sheaf's 25-yard strike and was called on again when Gyokeres wriggled into space after the break and shot low from the edge of the box.

Robins sent on Godden just after the hour mark, but his arrival was followed by the home side's best spell of the game as David McGoldrick blazed over from Gibbs-White's cutback and Conor Hourihane flashed a left-foot shot just wide after being given too much time on the ball.

McGoldrick finally produced United's first on-target effort in the 81st minute, but it was comfortable for Moore in the Sky Blues' goal.

Moore then produced arguably the best save of the game to keep out Gibbs-White's fierce drive and secure a point for his side.