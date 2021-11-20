Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Coventry City 0.
Coventry City continued their impressive start to the season with a deserved point against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Boss Mark Robins left Matty Godden on the bench despite his five goals in the previous six games, and the extra man in midfield prevented the Blades from developing any sort of attacking rhythm.
The home side were booed off by some of their fans at half-time after failing to produce a single effort of note.
They belatedly raised their game to dominate the final half hour and it took a great save by former Blades keeper Simon Moore to deny Morgan Gibbs-White a late winner.
United manager Slavisa Jokanovic made four changes for the return of the Championship following the international break, with his side a disappointing 17th in the table as the game kicked off.
But they were hustled out of their stride by a fourth-placed Coventry team showing far greater urgency in the first half, with Viktor Gyokeres a willing outlet in the lone striker role.
Wes Foderingham, playing his first game since September because of Robin Olsen's injury, dived to his left to push away Ben Sheaf's 25-yard strike and was called on again when Gyokeres wriggled into space after the break and shot low from the edge of the box.
Robins sent on Godden just after the hour mark, but his arrival was followed by the home side's best spell of the game as David McGoldrick blazed over from Gibbs-White's cutback and Conor Hourihane flashed a left-foot shot just wide after being given too much time on the ball.
McGoldrick finally produced United's first on-target effort in the 81st minute, but it was comfortable for Moore in the Sky Blues' goal.
Moore then produced arguably the best save of the game to keep out Gibbs-White's fierce drive and secure a point for his side.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12EganBooked at 22mins
- 22Davies
- 20BogleBooked at 31mins
- 24HourihaneBooked at 38mins
- 4Fleck
- 3StevensSubstituted forOsbornat 86'minutes
- 27Gibbs-White
- 10Sharp
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Brewster
- 14Burke
- 15Freeman
- 17McGoldrick
- 19Robinson
- 21Verrips
- 23Osborn
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 38HamerBooked at 30minsSubstituted forGoddenat 63'minutes
- 14SheafSubstituted forKellyat 75'minutes
- 23Dabo
- 8Allen
- 10O'HareBooked at 51mins
- 17GyökeresSubstituted forWalkerat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 19Walker
- 24Godden
- 26Shipley
- 29Da Costa
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 28,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Coventry City 0.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David McGoldrick with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Coventry City).
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Offside, Coventry City. Simon Moore tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Todd Kane.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Walker.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Coventry City. Liam Kelly replaces Ben Sheaf.
