Harry Maguire's goal was the first of five England scored in the first half of their 5-0 win against Albania

Scoring a goal after a recent dip in form clearly meant a lot to Harry Maguire as the Manchester United defender celebrated his opener for England against Albania on Friday by cupping his hands to his ears and producing an impressive knee slide.

It was a landmark moment for the 28-year-old, a sixth goal for his country to take him level with Jack Charlton and John Terry as the Three Lions' most prolific defenders.

It was also a moment of relief for the centre-back, who has endured a difficult period at club level since impressing for his country at Euro 2020 in the summer.

He suffered a calf injury earlier in the season and, after coming back, was part of a United team which conceded 11 goals in three games, including four against Leicester and five in a thrashing by Liverpool.

But former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was less than impressed with Maguire's celebration.

"He puts his hand to his ear. He's like shutting the critics up but I think that's embarrassing," ITV pundit Keane said at half-time in the game.

"He's been a disgrace the past few months for Manchester United. He thinks [because] he scores there he's going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing."

England manager Gareth Southgate acknowledged the former Leicester player's struggles but was delighted with him - even if he was not quite sure about the celebration.

"Is he a Hulk Hogan fan? I don't know what the celebration was for," Southgate said.

"He is a fabulous player, two months ago he was in the Euros team of the tournament.

England's win puts them a point away from qualification for next year's World Cup

"He has rushed back because he has a huge conscience to help his club. You get lots of players who hide in the treatment room but he has not done that. I massively respect him for that.

"You are always judged as a fully fit player, he understands that. I had a good chat with him, reminded him how important he is for us and his performance tonight was very good."

Maguire's ninth-minute goal against Albania set England on their way to an emphatic 5-0 victory that puts them on the brink of qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions only need a point from their final game against San Marino on Monday to qualify.