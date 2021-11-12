Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry remain in the hunt for European football in fifth place

A goal in each half from Derry's Jamie McGonigle sealed all three points for the hosts against Sligo Rovers.

The striker netted inside 18 minutes to give City the lead before scoring again midway through the second half.

Derry remain fifth but are still in the hunt for continental football.

Sligo are assured of European qualification with a third-place finish while Derry's quest will continue into the last game of the season.

Derry took an early lead when Joe Thomson teed up McGonigle for a sumptuous left-foot volley, with Dungiven man striking a ferocious effort beyond the reach of Richard Brush in the Rovers' goal.

Rovers grew into the game and were unlucky not to find themselves level when Nathan Gartside sprang into action to deny Mark Byrne before Garry Buckley's header was tipped onto the post by the Derry goalkeeper.

McGonigle almost doubled City's advantage just before the break but his chipped effort was cleared off the line.

The striker headed narrowly wide as Derry threatened to move further in front at the start of the second half, with Sligo piling on the pressure thereafter but failing to carve out any clear-cut chances.

Walter Figueira proved a menace throughout for the visitors and fizzed a low shot just past the post on 74 minutes.

Derry broke down the other end and McGonigle latched onto the ball on the edge of the area, unleashing an unstoppable effort to put the home side into a two-goal lead.

After three straight draws, Ruaidhri Higgins' men return to winning ways with their fifth home win in seven matches.

City go into the final game of the season at Dundalk in fifth, level on points with Bohemians but trailing on goal difference.