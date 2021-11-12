Last updated on .From the section Hull

Lewie Coyle joined Hull from Fleetwood in August 2020

Hull City right-back Lewie Coyle will be out for up to 12 weeks after having surgery on ruptured ankle ligaments.

The 26-year-old, who has made 15 appearances this season, was injured in the first half of Hull's Championship win at Barnsley on 6 November.

BBC Humberside reports Coyle will be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.