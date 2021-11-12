Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Craig Gordon produced a stunning save when the game was still goalless

Craig Gordon - labelled "Peter Pan" by a grateful team-mate - continues to sprinkle stardust on Scotland amid his fairytale renaissance.

Manager Steve Clarke says the 38-year-old goalkeeper is in the form of his life, and few can argue after his latest heroics as he kept a fourth clean sheet in Scotland's run of five straight wins.

Nothing gets past Gordon. Certainly not Moldova, nor the significance of the date - 12 November - which he has now labelled "the day for Scottish goalies to save penalties".

Exactly 12 months ago it was David Marshall in the spotlight, foiling Aleksandar Mitrovic and sending a nation into delirium as Scotland ousted Serbia in a play-off shootout to reach Euro 2020.

This time it was Gordon who continued the tradition by keeping out Vadim Rata's late spot-kick to shut down any prospect of a Moldova comeback in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Scotland's 2-0 victory means they can look forward to a play-off in March as they bid to reach their first World Cup since 1998.

"I knew it was exactly a year ago today that David Marshall saved the one in Serbia," Gordon told Sky Sports.

"So it must be a good omen for Scottish goalies.

"I spoke to him today about that and it was my turn tonight. It is the day for Scottish goalies to save penalties."

Gordon turns 39 next month, but continues to perform at the peak of his powers in a career almost ended by the serious injury he suffered at Sunderland.

Having been sidelined for three years, he revels in making up for lost time. A goalie 20 years younger would have been proud of Gordon's razor-sharp reflexes as he produced a breath-taking first-half save from Moldova captain Artur Ionita's header.

The Hearts keeper also banished his bitter memories of Scotland's only previous trip to Moldova, back in 2004, when he won his fifth cap on the night Scotland stumbled to a 1-1 draw that ended the troubled reign of Berti Vogts.

Current head coach Steve Clarke and midfielder Callum McGregor are well aware of Gordon's importance after his 63rd international appearance.

"He's like Peter Pan, isn't he. He never gets old!" said McGregor.

"I know Craig's quality, I've played with many for many years and he had another huge moment tonight.

"He just seems to be getting better so that gives us huge confidence."

Clarke added: "He's in the form of his life. The first save is one he'd expect to make and our goalies seem good at saving penalties now.

"The penalty could have made it nervy but when you need him, Craig is always there."

While Scotland's win sealed a play-off berth, Clarke is eager to maintain momentum after matching the five-game winning run that sent his side to the Euros.

Avoiding defeat to Denmark in his side's closing qualifier at Hampden on Monday is all but certain to guarantee a home tie in the play-off semi-final.

"We are on a similar run and Monday night's game becomes particularly important because, hopefully if we get one or three, it should secure a seeding for us," he added.

"But whichever way it is, we will deal with the play-off games in March. All focus is on Monday night."