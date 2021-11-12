Match ends, Andorra 1, Poland 4.
Aston Villa's Matty Cash made his Poland debut as Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a comfortable win against Andorra to take England to the final day of World Cup qualifying.
Andorra had Ricard Fernandez sent off after 20 seconds for an elbow on Kamil Glik and Lewandowski struck soon after.
Kamil Jozwiak's low strike then made it 2-0 before Joan Cervos got one back.
Arkadiusz Milik scored Poland's third from close range and Lewandowski headed in a fourth in the second half.
Cash, who was granted granted citizenship last month, came on in the 64th minute of the game.
The win means Poland are second in Group I, three points behind leaders England before their final group game at home to Hungary on Monday.
England, meanwhile, are at San Marino needing just a point to progress to next year's World Cup in Qatar.
Line-ups
Andorra
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Álvarez de Eulate Molne
- 15San Nicolás SchellensSubstituted forDe Pablos Solaat 84'minutes
- 20Llovera González–Adrio
- 5Alavedra Jiménez
- 17Cervós Moro
- 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 40mins
- 3Vales CarusSubstituted forGarcia Gonzalezat 66'minutes
- 10Clemente GarcésSubstituted forMartínez Palauat 66'minutes
- 14Aláez PeñaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGarcía Renomat 84'minutes
- 9Fernández BetriuBooked at 1mins
- 7Pujol PonsBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRosas Ubachat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 2Martínez Alejo
- 4Reyes Roig
- 6Vieira de Vasconcelos
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires Costa
- 16Martínez Palau
- 18De Pablos Sola
- 19Rosas Ubach
- 21García Renom
- 22Garcia Gonzalez
- 23Rodrigues Gonçalves
Poland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 18Bereszynski
- 15Glik
- 13Rybus
- 21Józwiak
- 10KrychowiakBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLinettyat 64'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSzymanskiat 86'minutes
- 19FrankowskiSubstituted forCashat 64'minutes
- 14KlichBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPiatekat 64'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7MilikSubstituted forSwiderskiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cash
- 3Dawidowicz
- 4Kedziora
- 5Placheta
- 6Helik
- 8Linetty
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 16Moder
- 17Szymanski
- 22Grabara
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra 1, Poland 4.
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Post update
Damian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).
Post update
Kamil Józwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álex Martínez (Andorra).
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).
Post update
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Damian Szymanski replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Eric De Pablos.
Post update
Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Eric De Pablos replaces Moi San Nicolás.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Marc García replaces Jordi Aláez.