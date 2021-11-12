World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra1PolandPoland4

Andorra 1-4 Poland: Matty Cash makes debut as Robert Lewandowski scores twice in win

Matty Cash on his Poland debut
Matty Cash's mother was born in Poland

Aston Villa's Matty Cash made his Poland debut as Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a comfortable win against Andorra to take England to the final day of World Cup qualifying.

Andorra had Ricard Fernandez sent off after 20 seconds for an elbow on Kamil Glik and Lewandowski struck soon after.

Kamil Jozwiak's low strike then made it 2-0 before Joan Cervos got one back.

Arkadiusz Milik scored Poland's third from close range and Lewandowski headed in a fourth in the second half.

Cash, who was granted granted citizenship last month, came on in the 64th minute of the game.

The win means Poland are second in Group I, three points behind leaders England before their final group game at home to Hungary on Monday.

England, meanwhile, are at San Marino needing just a point to progress to next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Line-ups

Andorra

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Álvarez de Eulate Molne
  • 15San Nicolás SchellensSubstituted forDe Pablos Solaat 84'minutes
  • 20Llovera González–Adrio
  • 5Alavedra Jiménez
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 40mins
  • 3Vales CarusSubstituted forGarcia Gonzalezat 66'minutes
  • 10Clemente GarcésSubstituted forMartínez Palauat 66'minutes
  • 14Aláez PeñaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGarcía Renomat 84'minutes
  • 9Fernández BetriuBooked at 1mins
  • 7Pujol PonsBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRosas Ubachat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 2Martínez Alejo
  • 4Reyes Roig
  • 6Vieira de Vasconcelos
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires Costa
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 18De Pablos Sola
  • 19Rosas Ubach
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Garcia Gonzalez
  • 23Rodrigues Gonçalves

Poland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 15Glik
  • 13Rybus
  • 21Józwiak
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLinettyat 64'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSzymanskiat 86'minutes
  • 19FrankowskiSubstituted forCashat 64'minutes
  • 14KlichBooked at 22minsSubstituted forPiatekat 64'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7MilikSubstituted forSwiderskiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 4Kedziora
  • 5Placheta
  • 6Helik
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 16Moder
  • 17Szymanski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home2
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Andorra 1, Poland 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Andorra 1, Poland 4.

  3. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karol Linetty.

  6. Post update

    Damian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

  8. Post update

    Kamil Józwiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Álex Martínez (Andorra).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

  11. Post update

    Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Damian Szymanski replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Eric De Pablos.

  17. Post update

    Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Eric De Pablos replaces Moi San Nicolás.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra. Marc García replaces Jordi Aláez.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
