Matty Cash's mother was born in Poland

Aston Villa's Matty Cash made his Poland debut as Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a comfortable win against Andorra to take England to the final day of World Cup qualifying.

Andorra had Ricard Fernandez sent off after 20 seconds for an elbow on Kamil Glik and Lewandowski struck soon after.

Kamil Jozwiak's low strike then made it 2-0 before Joan Cervos got one back.

Arkadiusz Milik scored Poland's third from close range and Lewandowski headed in a fourth in the second half.

Cash, who was granted granted citizenship last month, came on in the 64th minute of the game.

The win means Poland are second in Group I, three points behind leaders England before their final group game at home to Hungary on Monday.

England, meanwhile, are at San Marino needing just a point to progress to next year's World Cup in Qatar.