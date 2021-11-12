World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra19:45PolandPoland
Venue: Estadi Nacional d'Andorra

Andorra v Poland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
