Diallo (number 20) leaves the pitch alongside team-mate Kheira Hamraoui (number 14) after a Champions League match at Breidablik in Iceland last month

Paris St-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has denied any involvement in an attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

Diallo, 26, was arrested on Wednesday but was released without charge by French police on Thursday evening.

Diallo was driving Hamraoui and another unnamed team-mate home after a team meal in Paris on 4 November when they were ambushed by two masked men.

She said the investigation will show her "complete and total innocence".

Diallo's statement, released by her lawyer, denounced a "totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Mrs Kheira Hamraoui that would explain why she would target her team-mate".

It added: "This theory does not reflect at all the reality of their relationship."

The statement also criticised the "media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification, and she will not hesitate to launch legal action if necessary against any defamation".

It said Diallo's detention overnight at a police station outside Paris was "unnecessary", adding that "she could have made a statement without being subjected to constraint".

A 34-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the attack was also released by police.

When the attack took place, Diallo's fellow France international Hamraoui was dragged from the car and had her legs beaten.

Hamraoui, 31, was treated in hospital and had stitches on her arms and legs.

In a statement released on Wednesday following Diallo's arrest, PSG said they were working with police "to shed light on the facts".

As well as strongly condemning "the violence committed", the club also added they had "taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, wellbeing and safety of players" since the attack took place.

On Friday, L'Equipe external-link reported that PSG have asked French football authorities to postpone Sunday's league game away to Lyon.

Diallo, who has been capped seven times by France, joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the club. She spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.