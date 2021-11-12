Match ends, Italy 1, Switzerland 1.
Jorginho's last-minute penalty miss ensured the race to finish first in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group C goes down to the wire as top two Switzerland and Italy played out a gripping draw.
The Chelsea player blazed over after VAR was used to rule that Ulisses Garcia had shoved Domenico Berardi.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed Italy level after Silvan Widmer's superb opener.
The Azzurri hold the edge going in to the last round of games with a goal difference two better than the Swiss.
It means a straight shoot-out between the pair for top spot on Monday, with Italy at Northern Ireland and Switzerland at home against Bulgaria.
The prospect of a play-off spot will evoke unpleasant memories for Italy, who missed out on the World Cup in 2018 when they were beaten over two legs by Sweden.
Switzerland also ended up in the play-offs four years ago, but beat Northern Ireland to make it to the finals in Russia.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 19Bonucci
- 15Acerbi
- 13EmersonSubstituted forCalabriaat 80'minutes
- 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 69'minutes
- 8Jorginho
- 5LocatelliSubstituted forTonaliat 58'minutes
- 14ChiesaBooked at 43mins
- 9BelottiSubstituted forBerardiat 58'minutes
- 10InsigneBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRaspadoriat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 3Calabria
- 4Biraghi
- 6Tonali
- 7Raspadori
- 11Berardi
- 12Pessina
- 16Cristante
- 17Scamacca
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22Meret
- 23Mancini
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 22SchärBooked at 77mins
- 5AkanjiBooked at 81mins
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forGarcíaat 69'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 6Zakaria
- 8Freuler
- 11SteffenSubstituted forImeriat 69'minutes
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forSowat 80'minutes
- 17VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 87'minutes
- 9OkaforSubstituted forFreiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 4Frei
- 7Zeqiri
- 10Aebischer
- 12Omlin
- 14Itten
- 15Sow
- 16Imeri
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20García
- 21Köhn
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Switzerland 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andi Zeqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot is too high. Jorginho should be disappointed.
Booking
Ulisses García (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Italy.
Post update
Penalty Italy. Domenico Berardi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ulisses García (Switzerland) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Andi Zeqiri replaces Ruben Vargas.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Giacomo Raspadori is caught offside.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Kastriot Imeri tries a through ball, but Ruben Vargas is caught offside.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Davide Calabria replaces Emerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Frei replaces Noah Okafor.
- The Nuremberg Trials: The remarkable aftermath of the verdict on the Nazi war criminals
- From prison to president: Mohamed Nasheed is fighting for his island