Italy remain top of Group C on goal difference despite being held in Rome

Jorginho's last-minute penalty miss ensured the race to finish first in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group C goes down to the wire as top two Switzerland and Italy played out a gripping draw.

The Chelsea player blazed over after VAR was used to rule that Ulisses Garcia had shoved Domenico Berardi.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed Italy level after Silvan Widmer's superb opener.

The Azzurri hold the edge going in to the last round of games with a goal difference two better than the Swiss.

It means a straight shoot-out between the pair for top spot on Monday, with Italy at Northern Ireland and Switzerland at home against Bulgaria.

The prospect of a play-off spot will evoke unpleasant memories for Italy, who missed out on the World Cup in 2018 when they were beaten over two legs by Sweden.

Switzerland also ended up in the play-offs four years ago, but beat Northern Ireland to make it to the finals in Russia.

More to follow.