ItalyItaly1SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Italy 1-1 Switzerland: Jorginho penalty miss ensures Group C race goes to last game

Jorginho fires his penalty over the bar against Switzerland
Italy remain top of Group C on goal difference despite being held in Rome

Jorginho's last-minute penalty miss ensured the race to finish first in 2022 World Cup qualifying Group C goes down to the wire as top two Switzerland and Italy played out a gripping draw.

The Chelsea player blazed over after VAR was used to rule that Ulisses Garcia had shoved Domenico Berardi.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed Italy level after Silvan Widmer's superb opener.

The Azzurri hold the edge going in to the last round of games with a goal difference two better than the Swiss.

It means a straight shoot-out between the pair for top spot on Monday, with Italy at Northern Ireland and Switzerland at home against Bulgaria.

The prospect of a play-off spot will evoke unpleasant memories for Italy, who missed out on the World Cup in 2018 when they were beaten over two legs by Sweden.

Switzerland also ended up in the play-offs four years ago, but beat Northern Ireland to make it to the finals in Russia.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15Acerbi
  • 13EmersonSubstituted forCalabriaat 80'minutes
  • 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 69'minutes
  • 8Jorginho
  • 5LocatelliSubstituted forTonaliat 58'minutes
  • 14ChiesaBooked at 43mins
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forBerardiat 58'minutes
  • 10InsigneBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRaspadoriat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Calabria
  • 4Biraghi
  • 6Tonali
  • 7Raspadori
  • 11Berardi
  • 12Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 17Scamacca
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Meret
  • 23Mancini

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 22SchärBooked at 77mins
  • 5AkanjiBooked at 81mins
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forGarcíaat 69'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 6Zakaria
  • 8Freuler
  • 11SteffenSubstituted forImeriat 69'minutes
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forSowat 80'minutes
  • 17VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 87'minutes
  • 9OkaforSubstituted forFreiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 4Frei
  • 7Zeqiri
  • 10Aebischer
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Itten
  • 15Sow
  • 16Imeri
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20García
  • 21Köhn
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Switzerland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Switzerland 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andi Zeqiri (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jorginho (Italy) right footed shot is too high. Jorginho should be disappointed.

  5. Booking

    Ulisses García (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Italy.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Italy. Domenico Berardi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ulisses García (Switzerland) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Andi Zeqiri replaces Ruben Vargas.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Giacomo Raspadori is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kastriot Imeri (Switzerland).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Kastriot Imeri tries a through ball, but Ruben Vargas is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Davide Calabria replaces Emerson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Giacomo Raspadori replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Frei replaces Noah Okafor.

Top Stories