Last updated on .From the section Scottish

A bumper five days of BBC coverage of Scotland and Scotland Under-21 fixtures starts on Friday with live commentary of the senior side in Moldova.

Sportsound is on air at 16:07 GMT from Chisinau, with former Scotland striker Steven Thompson alongside match commentator Liam McLeod.

The young side's game at home to Kazakhstan is being shown live on the BBC website and iPlayer from 19:05.

Highlights of the senior game are on BBC One Scotland at 23:25.

Former Scotland internationals Callum Davidson and Charlie Mulgrew join presenter Jonathan Sutherland in the studio, with Neil McCann adding his analysis to Rob Maclean's commentary.

Stuart Mitchell is joined by former striker Rory Loy for Friday's under-21's European qualifier, while live coverage of Scot Gemmill's side switches to the BBC Scotland TV channel on Tuesday for their home game against Belgium.

Hibs centre-half Ryan Porteous and former Scotland striker James McFadden join Amy Irons in the studio, with former national midfielder Leanne Crichton assisting Alasdair Lamont with the commentary.

Before then, there is radio and TV coverage of the senior side's final World Cup group game at home to Denmark on Monday.

Crichton and former Scotland defenders Craig Levein and Willie Miller will provide analysis of the match at Hampden Park, with Richard Gordon presenting and McLeod on the commentary.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One Scotland from 22:30, with Thompson joined by Derek McInnes in the studio and a third former Scotland international, McCann, providing analysis alongside commentator Maclean.

In addition, Miller, Crichton and former Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice are among the pundits joining Gordon for Saturday's coverage of fixtures in the Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 from 14:00 on BBC Radio Scotland.

Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan, meanwhile, bring their brand of humour to editions of Off The Ball on from 12:05 on Saturday and Sunday, with the Sunday edition of Sportsound providing analysis of the weekend action and looking forward to Monday's game from 14:05.