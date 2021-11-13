Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic were recently in the junior ranks

The name Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic has been synonymous with junior football for decades, but until now their biggest claim to fame has perhaps been having James Bond racing down their wing in the 1950s.

However, the Rosey Posey, who can boast Sean Connery as one of their former players, could be about to complete their own rags to riches rise to football stardom by forcing their way into the SPFL for the first time in their 140-year existence.

The Lowland League leaders face Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday, 11 points clear of the closest team, Spartans, who can deny them the title after 19 games. (Rangers B are 10 points behind, but neither they nor Celtic B can win the Lowland League).

But how have Bonnyrigg, a club crippled with huge debts 12 years ago that almost forced them out of business, been one of this season's Scottish football surprise packages?

"We were 48 hours from going bust," explains chairman Charlie Kirkwood, who along with accountant Brendan Parkinson took control of the Midlothian club.

"That's how bad it was. The tax man told us we had 48 hours and then they were coming to shut the gates. Circumstances dictated that somebody had to come in.

"It got worse just as we came in. Standing at the gate getting recorded delivery letters from the postie.

"A credit company took over the debt and I was getting letters from them saying I had to pay it. It was nothing to do with me. It was the people in the past. It was ridiculous.

"We had to start from scratch. First thing was a lot of the players had to take massive wage cuts. To be fair, apart from two of them, they all did it and we built on from then."

Actor Sean Connery played for the club in the 1950s and has his name on the supporters' wall

Max Christie, son of former Stenhousemuir and Meadowbank Thistle manager Terry, took charge of the team and led them to the semi-final of the Scottish Junior Cup.

The manager now is Robbie Horn, who is in his second spell at the club having left briefly back in 2015 to take over Berwick Rangers.

Horn was a youth player at Hearts and says it was the discipline instilled in him by coaches Walter Kidd and Paul Hegarty during his time at Tynecastle that makes him a relative success now in management.

"At times, you thought Walter was being incredibly hard on you," he recalls. "We had more experienced players like Gary Mackay and John Robertson to help. It was a great grounding."

However, there are many hurdles to overcome before a place in the SPFL can be achieved. If Bonnyrigg win the Lowland League, they then have a two-legged tie against the winners of the Highland League. Win that and it's another two-legged tie against the team who finish bottom of League 2.

Horn says the pathway to the SPFL is extremely unfair on the ambitious clubs from the Lowland and Highland Leagues.

"They [The 42 SPFL clubs] have had it their way for too long and that is an issue," he suggests. "There should be more fluidity between the pyramid system. We shouldn't have to be going through another four games to get promoted.

New Dundas Park is attracting attendances of more than 600

"We should be given the opportunity to go right into League 2, but that is never going to happen because the SPFL clubs will never vote for that. If you want a proper pyramid system working correctly, that's what needs to happen.

"Not just going up the way. Also in the Lowland league. For me, there has to be more relegation places as well.

"We have 18 teams in the Lowland League this year and you can't just have one going down to give others an opportunity to progress."

The resurgence of Bonnyrigg Rose has not gone unnoticed in the local community. The club have more than 300 season-ticket holders and regular attendances in excess of 600.

The fact they have any chance at all of battling into the SPFL gives the now chairman an enormous sense of pride. Kirkwood's association with the club goes all the way back to the 1960s.

"Born and bred - I was the kit boy in 1966 when the Rose won the Scottish Cup and I've been a fan ever since," he adds. "If I wasn't involved, I came to games.

"I'm a proud man. I keep on kidding Robbie I don't know where my statue is going! I'm really proud as this was a dump when we came in. The sponsors really help us.

"Players leave here and say it's the best club they have been at over the last 13 years."

The blooming Rose are creating a strong bond - not just a James Bond.