Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aguero received treatment for several minutes against Alaves last month before being taken to hospital

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero said he is "always positive" after reports claimed he was considering retirement.

The Argentina forward, 33, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pains against Alaves last month.

Barca later announced he will not play for three months while he receives treatment and his health is monitored.

"Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors," Aguero said on social media. external-link

"I'm doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days."

Aguero became Manchester City's all-time leading scorer before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in July.

After starting the season with a calf problem, he made his debut last month and has scored once in five appearances for the Spanish side.

As initially reported by Catalunya Radio, Aguero may have to wait until February or March next year before being able to make a decision on his future, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's European football expert Guillem Balague.

Aguero joined Barca on a two-year deal in the summer, but the club have not considered rescinding his contract, said Balague.