John Hughes steered Ross County clear of relegation last season

Dunfermline Athletic have appointed John Hughes as manager as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Peter Grant left the role with his side without a league win this season.

Hughes, who has signed a contract until 2023, excited Ross County this summer after steering them clear of relegation from the Premiership.

Dunfermline say the 57-year-old was their choice because of "his previous experience and leadership qualities".

Hughes, who "will work alongside all of our existing backroom staff", could not prevent the Pars' Fife rivals, Raith Rovers, being relegated on his last stint in the second tier in 2017.

However, Dunfermline point out that he "is a highly experienced manager who is highly regarded for developing young players, at the majority of his previous clubs".

They reveal that "a small group of directors nominated by" their board had considered candidates who had both applied or been approached about their potential interest in the job.

"We identified a small number of candidates who had the right credentials, at this moment in time, to be worthy of interview," they state on the club website. "Two candidates performed especially well at interview."

They add that former Hibernian, Falkirk and Celtic centre-half Hughes was the "unanimous" choice by their board.

Hughes started his managerial career with Falkirk before spells with Hibs, Livingston, Hartlepool United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

His stint at County began in December with the side bottom of the top flight, but after steered them to a 10th-place finish, the Dingwall club announced that he had "decided to explore further football opportunities".

Dunfermline are four points adrift at the foot of the Championship after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by a Greenock Morton side whose win lifted them above Queen of the South into third bottom spot.