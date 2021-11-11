Darrell Clarke won back-to-back promotions with Bristol Rovers from National League to League One

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke believes consistency of approach is the key to good results after being named League Two Manager of the Month for October.

The 43-year-old also won the award in September and Vale are second in League Two after a four-game unbeaten run.

They are also into round two of the FA Cup after thrashing Accrington 5-1.

"We have a consistency, a way of working for each game and that's never going to change, win, draw or lose," Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Everybody has played their part, the players, the staff, the supporters, the board. We win as one, we achieve as one and I'm happy and I'm really pleased to accept the award on everyone's behalf."

Former Bristol Rovers and Walsall boss Clarke was appointed by Vale in February and he guided them to a comfortable mid-table finish last season.

He made use of the summer transfer window to transform his squad, bringing in 11 new players - but it took until the fourth weekend of the season for them to register their first victory, 2-0 at Forest Green.

"The relationships formed on and off the pitch have been excellent and that has helped with the run we've had - I felt in pre-season that I had a good group," said Clarke.

"They energise me, my staff, and in training, very rarely have I had to get my big stick out. There are a lot of leaders in that changing room, they are important and drive the standard."

Vale are three points behind Forest Green, who head the table, going into Saturday's home game against Bradford City.

"Success is not achieved in August, September and October, it's over a long period. We're not daft enough, and I'm certainly not inexperienced enough, to think this (good run) is always going to be the case," Clarke added.

"We're enjoying the crest of the wave at the minute, we want it to continue, we're working very, very, very hard to make sure it does continue and that has to be the focus."