Jacob Brown (front) gathered more votes than Kevin Nisbet (left)

World Cup qualifying Group F: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 23:25

Jacob Brown is backed by your votes in our squad selector for an immediate start against Moldova after his first Scotland call-up.

The 23-year-old Stoke City forward is narrowly preferred to Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Stuart Armstrong to partner the latter's Southampton team-mate, Che Adams, up front.

Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie are suspended for the game in Chisinau.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper is backed for a start in central defence.

Steve Clarke is without the injured Grant Hanley, the Norwich City man who has been a regular in the heart of the central defence, and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has been playing on the right, misses out through illness.

Cooper narrowly edges out John Souttar, the Heart of Midlothian man recalled for the first time since 2018 after a series of injury problems, in your voting as a partner to Club Bruges' Jack Hendry and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Nathan Patterson is again your choice at right-back ahead of Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell despite the 20-year-old's continued lack of game time with Rangers.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour remains a popular choice in central midfield despite the Chelsea 20-year-old being out of favour on loan to Norwich City.

You've still got time to pick and share your own Scotland XI...