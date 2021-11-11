Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the Ibrox club's top choice to replace Steven Gerrard as manager after the Englishman's departure for Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Frontrunner Giovanni van Bronckhorst is ready and willing to become the new Rangers manager, with the former Feyenoord head coach having already been discussed at boardroom level, but former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is another genuine contender with club chairman Douglas Park wanting a new boss in place ahead of next Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Hibernian. (Daily Record) external-link

Former AC Milan and Napoli head coach Rino Gattuso would be interested in becoming Rangers manager as he retains a love for the club with whom he spent a season as a player. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Netherlands midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst leads the bookmakers' odds to replace Steven Gerrard as the next Rangers manager, with former Chelsea players John Terry and Frank Lampard also quoted. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam, presently captain of Dundee, has hinted he would be interested in a return to Ibrox to join the coaching staff once the 35-year-old ends his playing career. (The National) external-link

Rangers moved quickly to replace a sign outside Ibrox emblazoned with Steven Gerrard's face following the Englishman's move to Aston Villa. (The Herald) external-link

A supercomputer has predicted that Steven Gerrard will keep Aston Villa in the Premier League after he left Rangers to take over as manager. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Middlesbrough and Stoke City are among several English clubs considering a move for centre-half John Souttar, with the 25-year-old out of contract with Heart of Midlothian next summer, and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is particularly pleased to see John Souttar recalled to the national squad after a three-year absence having shared a flat with the Hearts centre-half during their time with Dundee United. (The Scotsman) external-link

There are fears that Edinburgh-born former Dundee United centre-half Harry Souttar has suffered a "very serious" knee injury while the Stoke City defender was playing for Australia. (The Courier) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke brushed aside the controversy over Ryan Fraser's withdrawal from the national squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark, after the winger was pictured training with Newcastle United team-mates, and lauded the commitment of his players. (The Herald) external-link

Former Irish FA chief executive Gerry Mallon is among those up for election to the Foundation of Hearts board of directors. (The Scotsman) external-link