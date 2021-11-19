Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Foul by Reece McAlear (Inverness CT).
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Brynn
- 33Gibson
- 5McKay
- 13Debayo
- 20Nditi
- 15McGrory
- 7Paton
- 22Johnston
- 14Liddle
- 10Connelly
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 1Rae
- 3Cooper
- 6Cochrane
- 8Todd
- 9Roy
- 17Joseph
- 49Soares Junior
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 23McAlear
- 18Allardice
- 12MacGregor
- 11Sutherland
- 10Doran
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 16Jamieson
- 17McDonald
- 19Duku
- 21MacKay
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roddy MacGregor.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).
Paul McKay (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Inverness CT. Roddy MacGregor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Inverness CT. Robbie Deas tries a through ball, but Billy Mckay is caught offside.
Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT).
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Nditi (Queen of the South).
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Solomon Brynn (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.