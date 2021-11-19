Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers2LutonLuton Town0

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Luton Town: R's up to fifth after win

Chris Willock
Chris Willock finished coolly to put QPR ahead, but Simon Sluga's decision to rush out gave him an easy chance

Queens Park Rangers rose to fifth in the Championship with victory over fellow promotion chasers Luton Town in an entertaining and open game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Chris Willock gave Rangers the lead with a perfectly-weighted dink over the onrushing Simon Sluga after a fine lofted route-one pass from deep by Ilias Chair in an ebb-and-flow first-half.

Having ridden an early Luton storm, Charlie Austin buried his header past the Hatters' Croatian goalkeeper early in the second, after Jimmy Dunne's cushioned knock-down into his path, to bring up the crucial second.

Ilias Chair might have made it more comfortable for the R's but his rising drive soared over early on. But, in truth, Luton had ample chances to test goalkeeper Seny Dieng themselves.

The Senegal international had to get down to deny Harry Cornick, Yoann Barbet stretched to block from Elijah Adebayo and Kal Naismith headed wide from a superb James Bree cross.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu scuffed a shot wide from the edge of the box deep into added time for Luton - an effort that summed up their night.

Mark Warburton's men had only won one of their past five games with a habit of conceding late goals, but they showed defensive mettle and clinical finishing to see out this game.

Chair's movement and guile along with Willock was the catalyst when they did get forward, and when the game got a little more stretched and tense they stood firm at the back with Rob Dickie in particular putting himself about under pressure.

By contrast, Luton boss Nathan Jones might wonder how his side finished with nothing, having contributed greatly to the contest.

Adebayo and Cornick carried a threat, particularly in the first-half, which caused the home defence plenty of concern, while Bree's steady stream of crosses from the right were another useful outlet.

The game's turning point was the 10th-minute opener, in which Sluga's decision to rush out of his goal with Willock chasing offered an easy route and made the task more difficult for the visitors.

There was also some controversy about the second in the 55th minute. Sonny Bradley was booked following a 50-50 tussle with Willock and when the set-piece was not cleared, Austin eventually found the net to ensure three points stayed in West London.

QPR boss Mark Warburton told BBC Radio London:

"They were two really important goals as well, and at important times as well. The first one it was nice to see was a direct ball, it was a quick release and the keeper made Chris' mind up for him really, but he executed it really well.

"We had that lead, we were a little bit loose at times as well and we gave them chances, but those are the fine margins in this league, this Championship is unique and sometimes you get punished but we weren't tonight.

"Then there was another good second goal, we lacked a bit of quality in the final third and we hurt them in good areas but the final ball wasn't quite there but again they're a good team, they're well organised and have many attributes so that's an important three points tonight."

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 4DickieBooked at 90mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forKakayat 80'minutes
  • 17DozzellBooked at 59mins
  • 7Johansen
  • 3Wallace
  • 21Willock
  • 11AustinBooked at 75minsSubstituted forFieldat 79'minutes
  • 10ChairSubstituted forAmosat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Field
  • 34Duke-McKenna

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 2Bree
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5BradleyBooked at 54mins
  • 4Naismith
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forJeromeat 79'minutes
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 23LansburyBooked at 13mins
  • 7CornickSubstituted forMuskweat 68'minutes
  • 11AdebayoBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 9Hylton
  • 18Clark
  • 26Muskwe
  • 29Bell
  • 32Osho
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
15,062

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Bree.

  4. Booking

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos replaces Ilias Chair.

  8. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Osman Kakay replaces Albert Adomah.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kal Naismith.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome replaces Allan Campbell.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field replaces Charlie Austin.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo tries a through ball, but Fred Onyedinma is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sonny Bradley.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Hatter90, today at 22:30

    The game was decided on two awful decisions. Firstly, Sluga's decision to needlessly go for a wander, and secondly, the decision to award a free kick against Bradley for having his shirt pulled. He even booked him!

    In fairness though, we could have been there all night and still wouldn't have scored.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:18

    Always liked QPR, some fantastic matches in the past. Remember 5-5 in the wind at Loftus Road. Toon supporter. Best wishes to both QPR and Luton.
    I know the haters are going to say we will see you next year etc etc, we don’t own our club, we can only support the team.
    Seems the top 6 get a free pass on the ESL.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 22:15

    Luton we’re cheated out of a comfortable victory by some truly disgusting refereeing decisions. Disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:10

    Enough Southern and London sides in the Prem already

    We don't want no more of em

    • Reply posted by Mal Teser, today at 22:15

      Mal Teser replied:
      Although Watford will probably come back down, Bournemouth and Fulham will more than likely return to the top flight as well!

  • Comment posted by Intelligent Guy, today at 22:10

    Terrible game shocking football how do these people get paid 😕

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 22:08

    Awful ref. QPR are poor and punching above their weight.

    • Reply posted by steveruby, today at 22:11

      steveruby replied:
      Yep. Premiership here we come!

  • Comment posted by roger morgan, today at 22:07

    2 small clubs with no ambition and very little support just mediocre sides that will still be in championship next season.

    • Reply posted by steveruby, today at 22:09

      steveruby replied:
      Yeah right!

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 22:07

    Luton are like Christmas decorations. They come down after Christmas

  • Comment posted by tezla, today at 22:06

    So much more entertaining than the Premiership games. Enjoyable end to end game which Luton should’ve got something from if they hadn’t left their shooting boots at Kenilworth Road

  • Comment posted by Jeanette , today at 22:03

    Ref was a total homer. Luton played well, deserved a draw. Derby, reading qpr, the mid leagues of this league spend alot on signings and wages. Looton spend peanuts in comparison. I think the gap is too much for lutons older player and signings from Scottish football or league 2 to really compete fairly, but next season who know.

    • Reply posted by madmarvel, today at 22:07

      madmarvel replied:
      No need for Homophobic comments

  • Comment posted by yeah butt no butt , today at 21:59

    Good game … competitive. I liked to watch it

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 21:58

    Battle of the plastic pitches, bouncy bouncy, in years gone by………

    • Reply posted by kernowhoop, today at 22:07

      kernowhoop replied:
      Luton probably liked the idea of a plastic pitch because they were the winners in the first game played on the new plastic pitch at Loftus Road.

  • Comment posted by steveruby, today at 21:53

    Decent result despite the injuries and not playing particularly well. At last a result on Sky. Come on u R’s.

  • Comment posted by Pukki Party, today at 21:52

    Jerome should be starting for me

    • Reply posted by Hatter90, today at 22:32

      Hatter90 replied:
      With a comment like that, coupled with your username, it's safe to assume that you haven't actually seen him play this season. He's been woeful.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 21:50

    Premier League. QPR. Enough said.

    • Reply posted by anothereasywin, today at 21:56

      anothereasywin replied:
      😂😂

Friday 19th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth17124131102140
2Fulham17122344143038
3West Brom1795327151232
4Coventry179352521430
5QPR188553024629
6Stoke178452219328
7Blackburn177552826226
8Huddersfield177462120125
9Millwall176741717025
10Blackpool177461920-125
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea176562022-223
13Nottm Forest176472322122
14Middlesbrough176471919022
15Birmingham176471819-122
16Preston175661822-421
17Sheff Utd175482226-419
18Bristol City175481927-819
19Reading177192228-616
20Cardiff1743101731-1415
21Peterborough1743101732-1515
22Hull1733111122-1112
23Barnsley1725101225-1311
24Derby173951316-3-3
View full Championship table

