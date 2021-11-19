Last updated on .From the section Championship

Chris Willock finished coolly to put QPR ahead, but Simon Sluga's decision to rush out gave him an easy chance

Queens Park Rangers rose to fifth in the Championship with victory over fellow promotion chasers Luton Town in an entertaining and open game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Chris Willock gave Rangers the lead with a perfectly-weighted dink over the onrushing Simon Sluga after a fine lofted route-one pass from deep by Ilias Chair in an ebb-and-flow first-half.

Having ridden an early Luton storm, Charlie Austin buried his header past the Hatters' Croatian goalkeeper early in the second, after Jimmy Dunne's cushioned knock-down into his path, to bring up the crucial second.

Ilias Chair might have made it more comfortable for the R's but his rising drive soared over early on. But, in truth, Luton had ample chances to test goalkeeper Seny Dieng themselves.

The Senegal international had to get down to deny Harry Cornick, Yoann Barbet stretched to block from Elijah Adebayo and Kal Naismith headed wide from a superb James Bree cross.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu scuffed a shot wide from the edge of the box deep into added time for Luton - an effort that summed up their night.

Mark Warburton's men had only won one of their past five games with a habit of conceding late goals, but they showed defensive mettle and clinical finishing to see out this game.

Chair's movement and guile along with Willock was the catalyst when they did get forward, and when the game got a little more stretched and tense they stood firm at the back with Rob Dickie in particular putting himself about under pressure.

By contrast, Luton boss Nathan Jones might wonder how his side finished with nothing, having contributed greatly to the contest.

Adebayo and Cornick carried a threat, particularly in the first-half, which caused the home defence plenty of concern, while Bree's steady stream of crosses from the right were another useful outlet.

The game's turning point was the 10th-minute opener, in which Sluga's decision to rush out of his goal with Willock chasing offered an easy route and made the task more difficult for the visitors.

There was also some controversy about the second in the 55th minute. Sonny Bradley was booked following a 50-50 tussle with Willock and when the set-piece was not cleared, Austin eventually found the net to ensure three points stayed in West London.

QPR boss Mark Warburton told BBC Radio London:

"They were two really important goals as well, and at important times as well. The first one it was nice to see was a direct ball, it was a quick release and the keeper made Chris' mind up for him really, but he executed it really well.

"We had that lead, we were a little bit loose at times as well and we gave them chances, but those are the fine margins in this league, this Championship is unique and sometimes you get punished but we weren't tonight.

"Then there was another good second goal, we lacked a bit of quality in the final third and we hurt them in good areas but the final ball wasn't quite there but again they're a good team, they're well organised and have many attributes so that's an important three points tonight."