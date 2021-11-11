Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Matt Doherty thought he had scored a late Republic winner but the strike was disallowed for a Will Keane foul on Portugal keeper Rui Patricio

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insisted his side were denied a legitimate late goal in the 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Portugal.

Kenny hailed his side's display as they managed to contain Cristiano Ronaldo but said Matt Doherty's injury-time strike should not have been disallowed.

Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano ruled that Will Keane had fouled keeper Rui Patricio before Doherty's shot.

"I can't see any reason why it's a foul," Kenny told Sky Sports.

"Will Keane stands his ground and the goalkeeper is actually the proactive one so it's a legitimate goal that's cancelled so we're disappointed with that."

Kenny added that the Republic players' sense of disappointment after not beating the 2016 European champions in Dublin indicated real progress as they stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

The Republic have now lost just one of their last nine matches and that was in early September in Faro when Ronaldo's two late goals snatched the Portuguese a 2-1 win after the Irish had led until the 88th minute.

"The players are in the dressing-room having drawn with previous European champions, a talented team. We've drawn 0-0 and we're disappointed.

"We've played them twice. And leading out there until the 88th minute."

Portugal held the edge early on at the Aviva Stadium as Republic skipper Seamus Coleman had to block a Ronaldo shot but the Republic regrouped to probably have the better of the second half as the visitors had defender Pepe sent off late on - even though the Manchester United star went close with a trio of chances.

"In the second half overall, I thought we were excellent," added the Republic boss.

"OK we didn't create loads of clear cut chances and there is room for improvement in our attacking play, but we had more shots on target than they had. It was a good performance."

Stephen Kenny recalled fit-again skipper Seamus Coleman to his defence for Thursday night's game

'I'm building a team here'

Kenny added that his team's display in their penultimate Group A qualifier demonstrated their continuing evolution.

"It's a new system and style of play and there's an influx of a lot of young players.

"The only match we've lost in nine matches now is the game in Faro in the 97th minute. That was a contentious one and we've been denied tonight by another contentious decision right at the death. We're going very well."

Asked whether he now expects to be given a new contract, with his current deal running out in July, Kenny replied: "It's not even my focus.

"I'm building a team here. We went through a difficult period which was Covid-inflicted to be fair.

"We had eight players in one camp unavailable and a high number in another camp which was six matches.

"You can see what we're doing. It's a brilliant effort from all of the staff, all of the coaches and the players have been magnificent."