Match ends, England U21 3, Czech Republic U21 1.
Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon scored twice in the first 11 minutes of his England Under-21 debut as they beat Czech Republic at Turf Moor to boost their hopes of Euro 2023 qualification.
Martin Vitik deflected in Gordon's low effort after four minutes and the debutant doubled the lead soon after when he tapped in from close range.
Arsenal's Folarin Balogun made it three with his first Under-21s goal.
Adam Karabec pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.
Attacking midfielder Gordon, 20, has played 29 times for Everton since making his debut in 2017 and has made nine appearances this season.
The win moves England to within two points of the Czech Republic - the group leaders - with a game in hand and six matches of the campaign remaining.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bursik
- 2AaronsBooked at 45mins
- 4Guéhi
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3ThomasBooked at 39mins
- 6Skipp
- 12J Ramsey
- 8GallagherSubstituted forCresswellat 89'minutes
- 10PalmerSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 73'minutes
- 9BalogunSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 77'minutes
- 19Gordon
Substitutes
- 11Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 13Green
- 14Doyle
- 15Cresswell
- 16Mola
- 18Garner
- 20Gibbs-White
- 21Drameh
- 22Griffiths
Czech Rep U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kovar
- 4GabrielBooked at 59mins
- 2VitíkSubstituted forHranácat 88'minutes
- 18Knapík
- 6FukalaSubstituted forJurasekat 45'minutes
- 22KalocBooked at 31mins
- 20Zamburek
- 10KarabecSubstituted forKohútat 73'minutes
- 14CvancaraSubstituted forCervat 34'minutes
- 11Sulc
- 9SejkSubstituted forKoubekat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Hranác
- 7Ostrák
- 8Cerv
- 12Sevcík
- 13Kohút
- 16Jaros
- 17Jurasek
- 19Koubek
- 21Krunert
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 3, Czech Republic U21 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Jurasek (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Filip Kaloc (Czech Republic U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michal Kohút (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Charlie Cresswell replaces Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic U21. Robin Hranác replaces Martin Vitík.
Booking
Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21).
Post update
Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pavel Sulc (Czech Republic U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pavel Sulc (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kaloc with a cross.
Post update
Offside, England U21. Josef Bursik tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
Post update
Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michal Kohút (Czech Republic U21).