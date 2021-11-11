Euro Under-21 Qualifying
England U21England U213Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U211

England Under-21s: Gordon scores twice in victory over Czech Republic

Last updated on .From the section England

Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring twice on his England Under-21 debut

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon scored twice in the first 11 minutes of his England Under-21 debut as they beat Czech Republic at Turf Moor to boost their hopes of Euro 2023 qualification.

Martin Vitik deflected in Gordon's low effort after four minutes and the debutant doubled the lead soon after when he tapped in from close range.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun made it three with his first Under-21s goal.

Adam Karabec pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Attacking midfielder Gordon, 20, has played 29 times for Everton since making his debut in 2017 and has made nine appearances this season.

The win moves England to within two points of the Czech Republic - the group leaders - with a game in hand and six matches of the campaign remaining.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 2AaronsBooked at 45mins
  • 4Guéhi
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3ThomasBooked at 39mins
  • 6Skipp
  • 12J Ramsey
  • 8GallagherSubstituted forCresswellat 89'minutes
  • 10PalmerSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 73'minutes
  • 9BalogunSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 77'minutes
  • 19Gordon

Substitutes

  • 11Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 13Green
  • 14Doyle
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Mola
  • 18Garner
  • 20Gibbs-White
  • 21Drameh
  • 22Griffiths

Czech Rep U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kovar
  • 4GabrielBooked at 59mins
  • 2VitíkSubstituted forHranácat 88'minutes
  • 18Knapík
  • 6FukalaSubstituted forJurasekat 45'minutes
  • 22KalocBooked at 31mins
  • 20Zamburek
  • 10KarabecSubstituted forKohútat 73'minutes
  • 14CvancaraSubstituted forCervat 34'minutes
  • 11Sulc
  • 9SejkSubstituted forKoubekat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 3Hranác
  • 7Ostrák
  • 8Cerv
  • 12Sevcík
  • 13Kohút
  • 16Jaros
  • 17Jurasek
  • 19Koubek
  • 21Krunert
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamCzech Rep U21
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 3, Czech Republic U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 3, Czech Republic U21 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Jurasek (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic U21. Conceded by Jacob Ramsey.

  5. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Dangerous play by Filip Kaloc (Czech Republic U21).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michal Kohút (Czech Republic U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Charlie Cresswell replaces Conor Gallagher.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic U21. Robin Hranác replaces Martin Vitík.

  10. Booking

    Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21).

  13. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pavel Sulc (Czech Republic U21).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Koubek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Zamburek (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pavel Sulc (Czech Republic U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kaloc with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Josef Bursik tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michal Kohút (Czech Republic U21).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2155001431115
2Norway U21430113499
3Austria U21530214689
4Finland U2142117437
5Azerbaijan U214013214-121
6Estonia U216006019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2144001741312
2Israel U215401126612
3Poland U2142118447
4Hungary U21411289-14
5Latvia U21410347-33
6San Marino U215005019-190

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U214400123912
2Russia U21430111479
3Slovakia U2142029546
4Malta U214103513-83
5Lithuania U21410339-63
6Northern Ireland U21410328-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U213300130139
2Greece U2142208178
3Cyprus U213210120127
4Iceland U2131113304
5Belarus U2141037523
6Liechtenstein U215005034-340

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U214310112910
2Netherlands U21321010287
3Moldova U21521225-37
4Bulgaria U2142027526
5Wales U21411246-24
6Gibraltar U214004014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2153201441011
2Italy U21431072510
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2142116337
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21512267-15
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U215401103712
2England U21431083510
3Albania U2143017439
4Slovenia U21411235-24
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2154101911813
2Ukraine U21531157-210
3North Macedonia U21513146-26
4Faroe Islands U21512245-15
5Serbia U21411245-14
6Armenia U216105517-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21440091812
2Denmark U2132012116
3Turkey U21311124-24
4Scotland U21201112-11
5Kazakhstan U21400417-60
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport