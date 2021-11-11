Last updated on .From the section England

Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon scored twice in the first 11 minutes of his England Under-21 debut as they beat Czech Republic at Turf Moor to boost their hopes of Euro 2023 qualification.

Martin Vitik deflected in Gordon's low effort after four minutes and the debutant doubled the lead soon after when he tapped in from close range.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun made it three with his first Under-21s goal.

Adam Karabec pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Attacking midfielder Gordon, 20, has played 29 times for Everton since making his debut in 2017 and has made nine appearances this season.

The win moves England to within two points of the Czech Republic - the group leaders - with a game in hand and six matches of the campaign remaining.