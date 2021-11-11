England U21 v Czech Republic U21

England U21England U2119:00Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|15
|2
|Norway U21
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|4
|9
|9
|3
|Austria U21
|5
|3
|0
|2
|14
|6
|8
|9
|4
|Finland U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|7
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|14
|-12
|1
|6
|Estonia U21
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|18
|-18
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|4
|13
|12
|2
|Israel U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|3
|Poland U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|7
|4
|Hungary U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|4
|5
|Latvia U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|6
|San Marino U21
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|15
|-15
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|12
|2
|Russia U21
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|4
|7
|9
|3
|Slovakia U21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Malta U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|5
|Lithuania U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|6
|Northern Ireland U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal U21
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|9
|2
|Greece U21
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|1
|7
|8
|3
|Cyprus U21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12
|7
|4
|Iceland U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Belarus U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|34
|-34
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|10
|2
|Netherlands U21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|7
|3
|Moldova U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|7
|4
|Bulgaria U21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|6
|5
|Wales U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|14
|-14
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden U21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|14
|4
|10
|11
|2
|Italy U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|10
|3
|Montenegro U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|4
|R. of Ireland U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|16
|-14
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|12
|2
|Albania U21
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|9
|3
|England U21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Slovenia U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|5
|Kosovo U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|6
|Andorra U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|1
|11
|10
|2
|Ukraine U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|10
|3
|North Macedonia U21
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|Faroe Islands U21
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|5
|Serbia U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|6
|Armenia U21
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|12
|2
|Denmark U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Turkey U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Scotland U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|5
|Kazakhstan U21
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|0