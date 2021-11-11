Euro Under-21 Qualifying
England U21England U2119:00Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
Venue: Turf Moor

England U21 v Czech Republic U21

Thursday 11th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2155001331015
2Norway U21430113499
3Austria U21530214689
4Finland U2142117437
5Azerbaijan U214013214-121
6Estonia U216006018-180

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2144001741312
2Israel U21531186210
3Poland U2142118447
4Hungary U21411289-14
5Latvia U21410347-33
6San Marino U215014015-151

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U214400123912
2Russia U21430111479
3Slovakia U2142029546
4Malta U214103513-83
5Lithuania U21410339-63
6Northern Ireland U21410328-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U213300130139
2Greece U2142208178
3Cyprus U213210120127
4Iceland U2131113304
5Belarus U2141037523
6Liechtenstein U215005034-340

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U214310112910
2Netherlands U21321010287
3Moldova U21521225-37
4Bulgaria U2142027526
5Wales U21411246-24
6Gibraltar U214004014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2153201441011
2Italy U21431072510
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2142116337
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21512267-15
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21440090912
2Albania U2143017439
3England U2132105237
4Slovenia U21411235-24
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2143101211110
2Ukraine U21531157-210
3North Macedonia U21513146-26
4Faroe Islands U21512245-15
5Serbia U21411245-14
6Armenia U215104510-53

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21440091812
2Denmark U2132012116
3Turkey U21311124-24
4Scotland U21201112-11
5Kazakhstan U21400417-60
