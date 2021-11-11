Match ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.
Hansi Flick made history as the first Germany coach to win his first six games in charge, with his Covid-affected side thrashing 10-man Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier.
Flick had to make numerous changes, with five players out because of defender Niklas Sule's Covid infection.
Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane both scored twice for the hosts, who have already qualified for Qatar 2022.
Liechtenstein were reduced to 10 men inside the first 10 minutes.
Jens Hofer was sent off for kicking Leon Goretzka with a high challenge in the face, and after a short delay, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting penalty.
It got worse for the visitors, who conceded three goals in three minutes, starting with Daniel Kaufmann turning in an own goal in the 20th.
Sane then slotted in before Marco Reus added another.
With Flick's predecessor Joachim Low, who received an official farewell before the game, watching from the stands, Germany struck again four minutes after the restart with Sane before late goals from Muller and Ridle Baku.
Muller then scored his second in the 86th before another own goal by Liechtenstein, this time from Max Goppel.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 18HofmannSubstituted forNmechaat 45'minutes
- 5KehrerSubstituted forGinterat 72'minutes
- 2RüdigerBooked at 38mins
- 3Günter
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forNeuhausat 45'minutes
- 21GündoganSubstituted forArnoldat 64'minutes
- 6Baku
- 11Reus
- 19SanéSubstituted forVollandat 64'minutes
- 13Müller
Substitutes
- 4Ginter
- 7Draxler
- 9Volland
- 12Leno
- 14Arnold
- 15Tah
- 16Nmecha
- 17Neuhaus
- 20Raum
- 22Trapp
- 23Brandt
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 20WolfingerSubstituted forBrändleat 83'minutes
- 6Malin
- 4Kaufmann
- 23HoferBooked at 9mins
- 3Göppel
- 8SeleSubstituted forBüchelat 84'minutes
- 17Frommelt
- 18Hasler
- 11SalanovicSubstituted forGrünenfelderat 69'minutes
- 7FrickSubstituted forWolfingerat 29'minutesSubstituted forMeierat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 5Grünenfelder
- 9Kardesoglu
- 10Frick
- 12Majer
- 13Büchel
- 14Meier
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 19Spirig
- 21Lo Russo
- 22Kollmann
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home42
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home23
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Goal!
Own Goal by Maximilian Göppel, Liechtenstein. Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).
Post update
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 8, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Martin Büchel replaces Aron Sele.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wolfinger.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 7, Liechtenstein 0. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.