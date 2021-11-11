World Cup Qualifying - European
GermanyGermany9LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein: Hansi Flick makes history with sixth straight win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leroy Sane scored twice for Germany in their 9-0 win over Liechtenstein
Hansi Flick made history as the first Germany coach to win his first six games in charge, with his Covid-affected side thrashing 10-man Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier.

Flick had to make numerous changes, with five players out because of defender Niklas Sule's Covid infection.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane both scored twice for the hosts, who have already qualified for Qatar 2022.

Liechtenstein were reduced to 10 men inside the first 10 minutes.

Jens Hofer was sent off for kicking Leon Goretzka with a high challenge in the face, and after a short delay, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan converted the resulting penalty.

It got worse for the visitors, who conceded three goals in three minutes, starting with Daniel Kaufmann turning in an own goal in the 20th.

Sane then slotted in before Marco Reus added another.

With Flick's predecessor Joachim Low, who received an official farewell before the game, watching from the stands, Germany struck again four minutes after the restart with Sane before late goals from Muller and Ridle Baku.

Muller then scored his second in the 86th before another own goal by Liechtenstein, this time from Max Goppel.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forNmechaat 45'minutes
  • 5KehrerSubstituted forGinterat 72'minutes
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 38mins
  • 3Günter
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forNeuhausat 45'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forArnoldat 64'minutes
  • 6Baku
  • 11Reus
  • 19SanéSubstituted forVollandat 64'minutes
  • 13Müller

Substitutes

  • 4Ginter
  • 7Draxler
  • 9Volland
  • 12Leno
  • 14Arnold
  • 15Tah
  • 16Nmecha
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 20Raum
  • 22Trapp
  • 23Brandt

Liechtenstein

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Büchel
  • 20WolfingerSubstituted forBrändleat 83'minutes
  • 6Malin
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 23HoferBooked at 9mins
  • 3Göppel
  • 8SeleSubstituted forBüchelat 84'minutes
  • 17Frommelt
  • 18Hasler
  • 11SalanovicSubstituted forGrünenfelderat 69'minutes
  • 7FrickSubstituted forWolfingerat 29'minutesSubstituted forMeierat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 5Grünenfelder
  • 9Kardesoglu
  • 10Frick
  • 12Majer
  • 13Büchel
  • 14Meier
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 19Spirig
  • 21Lo Russo
  • 22Kollmann
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home42
Away4
Shots on Target
Home23
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.

  6. Goal!

    Own Goal by Maximilian Göppel, Liechtenstein. Germany 9, Liechtenstein 0.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).

  10. Post update

    Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 8, Liechtenstein 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Martin Büchel replaces Aron Sele.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wolfinger.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 7, Liechtenstein 0. Ridle Baku (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

