World Cup Qualifying - European
GermanyGermany19:45LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Germany v Liechtenstein

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7520168817
2Portugal65101641216
3Luxembourg7214514-97
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan8026415-112

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden7511123916
2Spain6411135813
3Greece62317619
4Georgia8125412-85
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland6420101914
3Bulgaria7223610-48
4Northern Ireland612357-25
5Lithuania7106418-143

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine71609819
3Finland62227708
4Bos-Herze61418717
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88002702724
2Scotland8521137617
3Israel84131815313
4Austria83141114-310
5Faroe Islands8116417-134
6Moldova8017424-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Norway8521156917
3Turkey84311915415
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia8125813-55
6Gibraltar8008334-310

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia9711145922
2Croatia85211331017
3Slovakia824298110
4Slovenia831499010
5Malta8125817-95
6Cyprus9126314-115

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86202432120
2Poland85212581717
3Albania8503117415
4Hungary83231312111
5Andorra8206719-126
6San Marino8008132-310

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87012332021
2North Macedonia94321710715
3Romania8413118313
4Armenia9333813-512
5Iceland82241115-48
6Liechtenstein8017223-211
